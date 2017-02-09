Two jailed on separate charges in Essequibo

Latest update February 9th, 2017 12:56 AM
A man who admitted to trafficking 14 grams of cannabis sativa (marijuana) was jailed for three years and fined $30,000, after he made an appearance before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.
Eon Wilson, 24, of 14 Phoenix, Leguan Island was arrested on Tuesday with the illicit substance in his possession by police ranks on mobile patrol.
Meanwhile, in another case, Shankar Persaud was jailed for a total of 16 years after pleading guilty to six counts of break and enter and larceny; two counts of break and enter with intent and burglary. The prison terms imposed on each charge will run concurrently.
