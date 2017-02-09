Latest update February 9th, 2017 12:59 AM

Sophia woman raped at gunpoint

Feb 09, 2017

A 24-year-old woman was raped at gunpoint around 23:15 hrs on Tuesday while walking through an alleyway in Sophia.
The victim had just come off from work and was heading home when a man on bicycle approached her with a gun and demanded that she remained quiet.
A police source who is familiar with the investigation said that the woman was hysterical when she went to the station to report the incident.
According to the source, the woman said that after leaving work, she took a bus and stopped off at Joe Singh Drive.
“She said she was walking through this alleyway when a chubby, dark-skinned man on bicycle confronted her with a gun,” the source said.
Reports are that the suspect tied a cloth around the victim’s face and demanded that she perform oral sex on him after which he raped her.
“She said that she throw her phone in the grass so that he wouldn’t see it.”
Kaieteur News was told that after raping the woman, the suspect picked up his bicycle and rode away.
The victim then ran further up the alleyway where she saw a group of young men and alerted them as to what had happened but the suspect had disappeared when the men attempted to locate him.
The woman was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where a medical examination was done.

