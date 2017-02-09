Phone card vendor shot dead in Adventure shop

A 36-year-old phone card vendor and father of four, was shot dead yesterday afternoon as two armed men robbed him at a shop at Adventure Village, Corentyne, Berbice, just a couple houses away from the Felix Austin Training College.

Dead is Danian Anthony Jagdeo of Williamsburg Village.

The man’s grieving wife, Mary Jagdeo, speaking to the media at the scene, related that she was at work when she received a call from her son.

“I was at school. I had lessons, so I received a call from my son at home, he told me somebody called for him to ‘come quickly because daddy got shot’, so I told him don’t go anywhere. He said it was Chase Soman call, I seh that is Adventure… I hang up and dash out”.

The woman, trying to fight back tears ,broke down as she said “I came and reach him lying on the ground face down, I knew he was dead, all his hands was white and he was on his face and I saw a (bullet) hole on his side and I saw another one”.

According to the devastated woman, the shopkeeper told her that Danian Jagdeo was in her shop when a suspicious man entered. Jagdeo asked her if she knew who the individual was that was entering the shop and she responded in the negative.

In a matter of seconds she saw the individual whip out a gun. The shopkeeper stated that she took evasive action to avoid being hit, when she heard several gunshots. The men reportedly grabbed a bag that Jagdeo had in his possession which contained a quantity of phone cards and cash.

The men reportedly escaped on a black Honda Elite motorcycle bearing registration plates CD 2125. They later reportedly abandoned the motorcycle two villages away and escaped in a car that was waiting.

Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam, who responded to the scene minutes after hearing about the incident, told reporters that they received a call at just about 14:20 hrs that there was a robbery at a shop in Adventure Village.

Upon arrival he stated that they were informed that the vendor, who sells phone cards, was shot and had been taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. According to Amsterdam, based on information received, the motorcycle was found abandoned by two persons along the public road of Friendship village on the Corentyne.

“We received information that they were picked up by a silver grey Toyota Premio and were headed east.”

When Kaieteur News arrived at the area where the motorcycle was left abandoned, detectives were seen dusting it for fingerprints. The Commander confirmed that Danian Jagdeo was shot three times. Police are on the hunt for the suspects.

Jagdeo leaves to mourn his wife, four children and parents.