Perseverance fire leaves three homeless

The apartment building that was burnt

An apartment building which was destroyed by a fire around 23:30 hrs on Tuesday has left three persons homeless. Daniela Headley, Quincy Barrow and Kenika Nichols only recently moved into the building located at Lot 6 Plantation, Perseverance,  East Bank Demerara.
The property is owned by Sappha Lord, who lives in another house located in the same yard with her husband, two children, a niece and her sister. The house in which the landlord resides was not damaged. The fire started in the upper flat of the apartment building which has five individual apartments.
The landlord’s sister, Rishana Angel said that they do not have electricity in the area but use a generator to power the tenants’ home. However, the generator ran out of gas on Tuesday night, resulting in persons using candles.
Angel said that Headley apparently went out, leaving a burning candle in her apartment. “My sister’s husband saw when she (tenant) lit the candle and we went to bed. Around 11:30, I heard a noise and when I peep I see a light, but I thought it was a car that crashed into the fence but when I went out, I see fire in the top floor,” the woman said.
She explained that she alerted everyone to get out of the house and then they went over to the apartment building and alerted the tenants.
Angel said that if it wasn’t for the fire service,  the house they were in would have also been destroyed by the fire.

