Old paper this time, sh** next time

When people like stretch dem hand dem does collect all kinds of thing. But that ain’t stop people from stretching dem hand. Things reach de stage when Guyana get a world rating fuh corruption. De people who measure corruption put Guyana near de bottom of de scale.

When this announcement come out de first time Jagdeo get vex. He claim how dem have people who trying to mek he government look bad. That is why he stop talking to Chris De Ram, de same Ram who he appoint to be chairman of de Guyana Elections Commission.

But everybody use to stretch dem hand. Some of Jagdeo people use to stretch dem hand as soon as somebody win a contract. Dem boys seh that is why dem use to get kok wuk pun all dem road projects. De road build one day and bruck up de next.

Up to now people stretching dem hand but de government planning to chop it off. Basil de Willie introduce some laws. One of dem is to protect people who squeal. That is de Whistleblower legislation. Dem got laws fuh anti-money laundering, laws fuh jail people tek state property, and laws fuh people who don’t pay tax.

Things so bad that de British had to come in to help Guyana. That is how dem investigate a rice board and find out that people buy vehicles fuh de board and end up giving dem wife.

To show how dangerous things can get fuh some people, de man cut up some old newspaper and put it in some envelope. All de people at a seminar feel nice when de man tell dem that he giving dem a portion of his salary.

Dem boys still laughing. De man share out de envelope and being nice people de people at de seminar did not open de envelope right away. Dem didn’t want to show de man that dem deh bad. But dem had to open it some time. Dem didn’t wait till dem meet home.

De man tell dem that de lesson is that when dem stretch dem hand dem can get a pile of sh**. That nearly happen to Jagdeo. Dem boys had to beg de person not to do that.

Talk half and watch how you stretching you hand.