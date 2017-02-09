Latest update February 9th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunmen snatch $4M, firearm from flour distributor

Feb 09, 2017 News 0

Gunmen yesterday afternoon relieved 45-year-old Rudolph Dyal of Station Street, Kitty of $4M in cash and a loaded firearm.
According to Dyal, who is a flour distributor employed with NAMILCO, he had just returned from a delivery on the East Coast of Demerara, around 5pm, when he was cornered by four men in a car.
Dyal said that he was carrying two bags – one containing his laptop and the other had the cash. He said as he was walking along Station Street, a car suddenly stopped immediately in front of him.
“Three of the car doors open and I see the one man at the front passenger seat pointing an AK-47 at me.”
Dyal said that he also saw from the corner of his eye, two other men seated at the back pointing what he believes were 9mm pistols.
A traumatized Dyal said that one of the gunmen that was seated at the back exited the car, while the one with the AK-47 had his weapon trained on him throughout.
“When he come out the car he snatch the laptop bag, then the one at the front said tek the other bag.”
Dyal said that all this time he knew he had his weapon and he thought that they would not have taken it, but to his surprise the AK-47 bandit who seemed to be the leader requested that his accomplice ‘pat him down’. After relieving him of the weapon, the bandit rejoined the others and the vehicle sped away.
Dyal reflected that he was lucky to be alive and throughout the ordeal, that seemed as if it took forever, he was thinking about his wife and his children.
Dyal said that although he was armed it would have been unwise to attempt to defend himself when he saw the weapons that the men possessed.
Police have launched an investigation and were trying to source CCTV footage from nearby cameras. (Brushell Blackman)

More in this category

Sports

West Dem/East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Hustlers manhandle two opponents in one night -Competition continues tomorrow

West Dem/East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Feb 09, 2017

Hustlers underlined their billing as one of the top teams in this year’s West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition after registering two impressive...
Read More
Anil Beharry resigns as BCB President

Anil Beharry resigns as BCB President

Feb 09, 2017

Nalico Nafico Insurance supports New Era Clash of the Champions Futsal

Nalico Nafico Insurance supports New Era Clash of...

Feb 09, 2017

Colts win twice in one night, Pacesetters lose back-to-back games -As GABA ‘League of Champions’ continue

Colts win twice in one night, Pacesetters lose...

Feb 09, 2017

Regional Super50 Trumps Presidency already affecting West Indies cricket as Jaguars play for pride today

Regional Super50 Trumps Presidency already...

Feb 09, 2017

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

Feb 08, 2017

Milo Schools Football launched

Milo Schools Football launched

Feb 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch