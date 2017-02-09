Gunmen snatch $4M, firearm from flour distributor

Gunmen yesterday afternoon relieved 45-year-old Rudolph Dyal of Station Street, Kitty of $4M in cash and a loaded firearm.

According to Dyal, who is a flour distributor employed with NAMILCO, he had just returned from a delivery on the East Coast of Demerara, around 5pm, when he was cornered by four men in a car.

Dyal said that he was carrying two bags – one containing his laptop and the other had the cash. He said as he was walking along Station Street, a car suddenly stopped immediately in front of him.

“Three of the car doors open and I see the one man at the front passenger seat pointing an AK-47 at me.”

Dyal said that he also saw from the corner of his eye, two other men seated at the back pointing what he believes were 9mm pistols.

A traumatized Dyal said that one of the gunmen that was seated at the back exited the car, while the one with the AK-47 had his weapon trained on him throughout.

“When he come out the car he snatch the laptop bag, then the one at the front said tek the other bag.”

Dyal said that all this time he knew he had his weapon and he thought that they would not have taken it, but to his surprise the AK-47 bandit who seemed to be the leader requested that his accomplice ‘pat him down’. After relieving him of the weapon, the bandit rejoined the others and the vehicle sped away.

Dyal reflected that he was lucky to be alive and throughout the ordeal, that seemed as if it took forever, he was thinking about his wife and his children.

Dyal said that although he was armed it would have been unwise to attempt to defend himself when he saw the weapons that the men possessed.

Police have launched an investigation and were trying to source CCTV footage from nearby cameras. (Brushell Blackman)