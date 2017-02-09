Detective testifies to detaining accused for 2012 D’Urban St murder

Police Detective, Prem Narine yesterday told the court that he had cautioned and arrested murder accused Roy Yokum called “Ray Ray” on May 8, 2012 in relation to the robbery and death of gold miner, Glen Xavier.

The detective was called to the stand, where he gave details of the arrest of the number three accused in the murder of the businessman and miner.

Fizal Moore called “Hard Mouth’, Stephan Campbell called “Burnham”; and Roy Yokum called “Ray Ray” were accused of murdering Xavier at Corn Bread Minimart at D’ Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, on May 8, 2012.

Xavier is said to have been killed in the furtherance of a robbery. He died as a result of gunshot injuries. The three men are facing a trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a mixed 12-member jury at the Georgetown High Court. The case is presented by State Prosecutors, Siand Dhurjon and Tuanna Hardy.’ The accused are represented by a team of lawyers including Trenton Lake, George Thomas, Peter Hugh and Maxwell McKay

Yesterday, Officer Narine was called to the stand by the State Attorney Dhurjon. In his evidence, the witness stated that on March 8, 2012 he acted on information and arrested Roy Yokum called ‘Ray Ray,” in the vicinity of Orange Walk, Bourda.

The detective said that he knew Yokum, because he was known to the police since he (Yokum ) had a few run-ins with the law.

The policeman said that he cautioned the accused and put the allegation of murder to him before he was arrested.

Narine explained that the suspect was placed in a police car and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department,(CID) at Eve Leary, where he gave a statement.

While at the CID, the witness told the court, the allegation of murder was again put to the accused, he was also cautioned in accordance with the judge’s rules before he agreed to give the statement to Detective Rodwell Sarrabo.

The witness said that during the taking of statement, Yokum said that he went on the robbery but he never killed anyone. The witness said that the statement was freely and voluntarily given.

On Tuesday, Sarrabo testified that the accused, Stephan Campbell had supplied investigators with a caution statement in which he told them that he had been on a robbery with his partners, but he never shot anyone.

Detective Sarrabo returned to the stand and read the caution statement procured from Stephan Campbell.

According to the statement, Campbell told detectives of a robbery plot.

In the statement, Campbell noted that he and his friends travelled on motorcycles to commit the act. He said during the process of the robbery, ‘Hard Mouth’ (Fizal Moore) whipped out a gun and shot the man (Xavier).

“I didn’t kill da man, me and ‘Hard Mouth’ go pun the wuk…I didn’t know that ‘Hard Mouth’ woulda shoot the man.”

The accused also told police that ‘Hard Mouth’ got $90,000 and a cell phone from the robbery, but didn’t give him any of the loot.

Sarrabo later faced questions from the team of lawyers on the defence team, but he maintained that all the necessary protocols were observed and the accused gave his statement freely and voluntarily.