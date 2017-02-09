Decomposed body of N/A man found in house

Latest update February 9th, 2017 12:55 AM
The badly decomposed body of an elderly man was discovered on Tuesday in the house he occupied. The man who resided alone was identified as Ernest Reynolds of 38 Republic Road, Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.
According to reports received, neighbours in the area alerted the police after observing a foul stench coming from the man’s home.
Sources disclosed that the man’s immediate neighbour noticed that his front gate was padlocked since Friday last and his bicycle was locked inside, but did not sense that something was amiss. It was only after other residents complained about the foul stench that an alarm was raised.
Police were summoned to the scene and upon entering the home, they discovered his badly decomposed body lying on the floor clad in a black sweater.
Subsequently, undertakers from the Arokium Funeral Parlour advised that the remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition and as such had to be buried immediately. Thereafter, the body was interred at the Stanleytown cemetery.
Kaieteur News understands that the man has immediate relatives in Guyana. He survived on his monthly pension.
