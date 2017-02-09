Colts win twice in one night, Pacesetters lose back-to-back games -As GABA ‘League of Champions’ continue

Pacesetters’ junior team sunk to its second consecutive loss, while Colts won in both categories Tuesday night when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Ravens edged Pacesetters 58-55 in the Under-23 contest with Murtland Ward scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for Ravens as Shamar Huntley finished with 12 and Sabastian Luke 11.

For Pacesetters, Quincey Dos Santos scored 18 points while Marvin Durant finished with eight and Stephen Peters seven.

In another Under-23 duel, Bounty Colts out-bounced Eagles for a 78-57 win with centre Timothy Thompson leading the way with 24 points and 15 rebounds for a third straight double-double and Jonathan Mangra adding 20 points and nine rebounds. Jamal Gilkes supported with 12.

Darroll Williams scored 20 points while Travis Belgrave added 16 for Eagles.

In the Division I contest, Colts’s seniors blew out Pacesetters 77-48. Stanton Rose poured in 20 points, while guards Shelroy Thomas added 19 and Kurt English 10. Centre, Shane Webster had eight points and 13 rebounds.

Nathan Saul finished 16 points and Sherlan Legall 11 points and nine rebounds. Jahleel Duke had 10 points for Pacesetters.

On Monday, the University of Guyana Trojans defeated Pacesetters 68-53 in a major upset in the U-23 category. Sherland Gillis scored 19 points and Kadeem Peterkin had 18s, leading UG to victory with support from Alester Lewis, who had 13.

For Pacesetters, Jermaine Goddard scored 10 points while Marvin Durant had seven, while Liam Frietas and Keon Marks scored six points each.

In the Division I game, Ravens unleashed an offensive mauling of Plaisance Guardians with a 76-47 win.

Ravens had six players in double figures with guard Dominic Vincente leading the charge with 15 points. Carlos Edwards scored 12, while Lawrence DeCosta, Ryan Gullen, Ryan Stephney and Marlon Rodrigues finished with 11s.

For Guardians, Trenton Woolford had 14 points and Nikkoloi Smith 13 in the loss.