Anil Beharry resigns as BCB President

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of New Building Society Ltd, Anil Beharry, has resigned as President of the Berbice Cricket Board. Mr. Beharry has been at the helm of Berbice cricket for over two years. He also served as that Board’s Honorary Treasurer for close to two decades and as Assistant Treasurer of the Guyana Cricket Board between 2000 and 2007.

In his resignation letter to the Board Mr. Beharry stated, “I the undersigned hereby tender my resignation as the President of The Berbice Cricket Board with immediate effect. As you are aware, my two year term as president came to an end December 31, 2016 and I am no longer interested to serve.”

He went on to say, “I now live in Georgetown and it is very difficult for me to continue to serve. I take this opportunity to thank the members of the board and all the clubs who have supported me over the years as the treasurer then as president. I also would like to thank the clubs who did not support me.”

As per the BCB Constitution, First Vice President, and President of Guyana Umpires’ Council, Mr. Dhieranidranauth Samaroo assumes the position as head of the organization. Mr. Samaroo, in an invited comment said, “I will continue the work of Mr. Beharry and would seek immediate dialogue with the Executives and membership to plot a way forward,” he continued “a lot has to be done to ensure that we remove all the obstacles, paving a way for a harmonious relationship with clubs and our parent body the Guyana Cricket Board.”

Recently two members of the BCB took the Board (BCB) to court for not adhering to its constitutional requirements as stipulated by the Cricket Administration Act when it held its AGM in 2014. Mr. David Black of the West Berbice Cricket Association commented that he is prepared to withdraw the court action if the BCB addresses the issues.

It was understood that several clubs have signed a petition summoning a Special Meeting of the Board to plot a way forward but the meeting has not yet been called. When asked about this Mr. Samaroo said, “The will of the membership will prevail even if he has to summon a meeting of the members.”

The Cricket Administration Bill which was drawn after the BCB took the GCB to court, claiming that the board has no legal status, has since been challenged by a number of plaintiffs.

Mr. Beharry also noted that he would like to thank all the sponsors who have supported Berbice cricket over the years under his tenure.