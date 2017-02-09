A POSSIBLE STABILIZER

The proposed development of Georgetown and some areas in the interior as tourist destinations is an idea that needs closer examination. Even if we strive to identify projects of the magnitude and size that can help to boost tourism in order to improve economic growth in the country, the question is: Does Guyana has what it takes to attract tourists?

It is an idea that has been thrown around for many years by governments of both parties and by people and organizations in the private sector. But for too long it has been just talk and little action. Guyana’s natural environment is a jewel in the crown of South America and the Caribbean.

Making Guyana a destination for tourists is a good decision, particularly because of its pristine forests, unspoiled wilderness and sprawling savannahs, all of which make up more than 80 percent of the country’s terrain. Countless hiking trails, waterways and waterfalls add to the attraction. Not forgetting an Amazon rainforest that is home to more than 6,500 different species of plants, 850 types of exotic birds, over 220 different breeds of mammals and an outstanding wildlife.

With average temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius, it’s a win-win situation. Innumerable culinary delights reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage.

All of the above should be attractive to tourists.

Attractions apart, the infrastructure by and large is in poor condition and leaves much to be desired. Unless financed by private investments, the building of a cruise ship pier could prove to be too much of a costly venture for the taxpayers. The pier must be part of a comprehensive redevelopment of Georgetown and the suburbs, which is an even more massive undertaking.

Attempts by previous administrations have not succeeded because of the poor infrastructure and poor planning. Action was needed, not words. Guyana must offer more to tourists than just sun and a trek into the interior to watch birds and wild animals. The current government must be serious about making Guyana a destination for tourists. It cannot be guided solely by wishful thinking while ignoring the pressing problems, including crime, which have beset the country.

The country has a relatively high crime rate which means, for example, that the safety of visitors cannot be guaranteed if they drift away from guided tours. Tourists should not have to be cordoned off from some areas within the heart of the capital city. That’s not encouraging.

While the economy is currently facing serious challenges, an investment in ecotourism would make sense. It would in some way buttress the sliding prices and low production rates currently being experienced. The development of a viable tourism industry in Guyana requires strong partnerships with the private sector and the resolute support of the public. It is a multibillion-dollar industry and one that Guyana could really benefit from financially. It would have the added spin-off of ensuring that the country’s flora and fauna are well protected while adding jobs to a number of areas with very high unemployment. Tourism could become a stabilizing force to the economy.

These are exciting times for the tourist industry, but the government must create the infrastructure to enhance it. It would be an important start in diversifying the economy and motivating the citizens to fight crime to make Guyana a safe and an eye-catching destination for tourists.

We must be prepared to undertake the serious planning and hard work required to attract tourism. There is great potential for the country, but those in authority, especially the Ministry of Business, must be proactive and lead the way to make Guyana a viable destination for tourists.