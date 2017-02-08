Latest update February 8th, 2017 12:50 AM

WBCA to host Goodwill T20 on February 19

Feb 08, 2017 Sports 0

The West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) in partnership with Goodwill Promotions will be hosting the 2nd Annual Goodwill Mash T20 Cricket Festival on February 19th at the D’Edward Sports Club Ground, West Bank

Defending champions East Berbice Universal DVD Titans. (File photo)

Berbice.
This year’s competition is expected to be much more exciting as defending champions East Berbice Universal DVD Titans will be battling to regain the championship against West Berbice Super Kings, Chowramootoo West Bank Berbice Blazers and a Demerara Cricket board XI.
Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winner, runner up, third place, man of the series, best bowler and batsman in an innings, man-of-the-match in the final and first round matches. There will be several side attractions for the kids and fun for the entire family.
According the organisers they are seeking to regain the partnership of the businesses that supported the event last year that was held at Albion Sports Complex and will welcome other businesses to come on board with the event.
During the cricket competition there will also be a domino competition and a well stock beverage and food bar. There will be lots of gate prizes to be won.

