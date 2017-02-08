WBCA to host Goodwill T20 on February 19

Latest update February 8th, 2017 12:50 AM
The West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) in partnership with Goodwill Promotions will be hosting the 2nd Annual Goodwill Mash T20 Cricket Festival on February 19th at the D’Edward Sports Club Ground, West Bank
Berbice.
This year’s competition is expected to be much more exciting as defending champions East Berbice Universal DVD Titans will be battling to regain the championship against West Berbice Super Kings, Chowramootoo West Bank Berbice Blazers and a Demerara Cricket board XI.
Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winner, runner up, third place, man of the series, best bowler and batsman in an innings, man-of-the-match in the final and first round matches. There will be several side attractions for the kids and fun for the entire family.
According the organisers they are seeking to regain the partnership of the businesses that supported the event last year that was held at Albion Sports Complex and will welcome other businesses to come on board with the event.
During the cricket competition there will also be a domino competition and a well stock beverage and food bar. There will be lots of gate prizes to be won.
Feb 08, 2017BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,– Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 20 runs in their day/night Group B game of the Regional Super50 against at Kensington Oval yesterday. Scorpions opted to bat...
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
The forensic audit of GO-Invest, when the PPP was in power, has been released. It is the same tune that has been playing... more
All new governments in Guyana are prone to two mistakes. The first is the high level of suspicion of persons who would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The remarks in this Commentary were spoken in a television interview in Grenada on the day Sir... more