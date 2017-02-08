Latest update February 8th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trinidad offers to refine Guyana’s crude oil

Feb 08, 2017 News 0

As crude oil production continues to decline, state-owned oil company Petrotrin has signalled the possibility of refining crude oil which was discovered in Guyanese waters recently, Trinidad’s Newsday yesterday reported.

The Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre, Trindad

In 2016, US-based multi-national energy company ExxonMobil Corp. announced an oil discovery in the Liza field, some 193 kilometres just off the coast of Guyana, which may hold as much as 1.4 billion barrels of crude.
In a media release, Petrotrin said the company was open to the possibility of “further developing business relations with fellow energy companies in neighbouring Guyana” and, as if to emphasise its experience in the oil industry, noted that the company had accumulated “significant experience and expertise in the refining business in the Caribbean as its Pointe-a- Pierre refinery this year celebrates its 100th anniversary.”
“Following the completion of the Gasoline Optimisation Programme (GOP) at the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery in 2015, the refinery has resumed high throughput operations consistent with its capacity of 168,000 bpd (barrels per day),” Petrotrin said.
Petrotrin also cited the construction of an Ultra-Low Sulphur Diesel Plant which would “further improve the quality of products at the refinery” and was expected to be completed in 2020. “While Petrotrin is confident that it can explore several avenues for improved relations with the Guyanese energy industry, our capacity to process the crude discovered in the Stabroek Block can only be determined after the quality of this crude has been ascertained,” Petrotrin stated, adding, “In this regard, Petrotrin will be further guided by the ongoing discussions with the Guyanese government.”
Guyana recently announced that it has retained an expert to examine the feasibility of building an oil refinery right in Guyana. This was after initial indications that there were no intentions. The US had said last year that there were no plans.
Guyana has already announced plans to prepare in a big way for the oil production activities that will take place in ExxonMobil’s concessions, located just over 100 miles offshore Guyana.
In addition to training and drafting of new laws, an on-shore site to provide services has been approved for Crab Island, East Bank Berbice.
Several countries have come on board, offering help to Guyana to prepare for oil production, which is expected to commence as early as 2020.

More in this category

Sports

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

Feb 08, 2017

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,– Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 20 runs in their day/night Group B game of the Regional Super50 against at Kensington Oval yesterday. Scorpions opted to bat...
Read More
Milo Schools Football launched

Milo Schools Football launched

Feb 08, 2017

One change as National Beach Soccer Team leave for Barbados tourney tomorrow

One change as National Beach Soccer Team leave...

Feb 08, 2017

Foreign Affairs Ministry to host Tapeball tourney

Foreign Affairs Ministry to host Tapeball tourney

Feb 08, 2017

WBCA to host Goodwill T20 on February 19

WBCA to host Goodwill T20 on February 19

Feb 08, 2017

LABA Under-23 Club Championship tips off Saturday at MSC hard court

LABA Under-23 Club Championship tips off Saturday...

Feb 08, 2017

Limacol Round Robin/KO Football Competition…Den Amstel, Uitvlugt shut out resistance from visiting teams

Limacol Round Robin/KO Football...

Feb 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch