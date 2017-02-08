Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,– Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 20 runs in their day/night Group B game of the Regional Super50 against at Kensington Oval yesterday.

Scorpions opted to bat first and were bowled out for 255 off 49.4 overs. Steven Taylor led the way with 86 and go support from Andre McCarthy 45 and John Campbell 42. Bowling for the Jaguars, Raymon Reifer captured 4-38, Ronsford Beaton 2-33 and Chris Barnwell 2-45.

When the Jaguars started their response, Rajendra Chandrika got going with an elegant on-driven boundary off Taylor and sweetly cover drove Leveridge imperiously for four while Fudadin clipped Taylor through mid-on for four before almost getting his head knocked with a quick well aim bouncer.

Just when he looking at ease against Taylor and Leveridge who charged in and bowled with raw pace, Chandrika (15) was run out at 34-1 to bring Reifer to the crease.

With pulsating music by DC Timeless pounding in between overs, Reifer was sent out and

the 50 was brought in 12.3 overs. He soon eased into Nikita Miller and deposited him into the 3Ws stand and Scorpions knew they were in for a brawl.

Reifer late cut Miller for four as the partnership progressed and the 100 was posted in 23 overs. Fudadin reached his ninth fifty at this level from 75 balls with five fours and swept Campbell for four.

Fudadin was then run out at 124-2 to end the stand while five runs later Leon Johnson (3) lofted McCarthy to long-off.

Reifer who was removed by Campbell for a well played fourth half-century and Campbell was on a hat-trick when Barnwell missed a sweep and was LBW for a duck at 147-7 and the wounded Jaguars were depending on the ‘Tiger’ to claw them out of a deep hole.

But Jacobs (0) and Chanderpaul (17), the holder of the most runs at this level, were both removed in the space of a run by Campbell as the Jaguars sunk to 165-7. Bramble kept hopes alive with two sixes in three balls off Taylor, while Permaul hammered Miller for four.

Bramble clobbered Leveridge for six and when Permaul smashed Miller for six, the Guyanese fans were dancing in the stands and waving their flags again.

Permaul hit Miller for a six to bring up the 50 stand from 35 balls and celebrated with another one which went even further and the Jaguars needed 32 from 18 balls.

Permaul fell to Taylor after hitting three sixes in his 21-ball 30, while Bishoo (0) was unlucky to be given run out with 30 needed from 13 balls.

Miller’s over produced five and with 27 required from the final over from Powell, Bramble hit the second ball for six before he was caught at point to end the game with three balls to spare.

Scores: SCORPIONS 255 off 49.4 overs (Steven Taylor 86, Andre McCarthy 45, John Campbell 42; Raymon Reifer 4-38, Ronsford Beaton 2-33, Chris Barnwell 2-45).

JAGUARS 235 off 49.4 overs (Assad Fudadin 57, Raymon Reifer 54, Anthony Bramble 39, Veerasammy Permaul 30; John Campbell 4-43).