Persaud XI overcome Jones XI

Latest update February 8th, 2017 12:50 AM
Michael Persaud found the back of the net as his team defeated John Jones side 1-0 to win the final of the South Turkeyen Sports Committee/ Black Stallion Football team four-a-side small goal competition on Sunday at Vryheid Lust Basketball Court.
The tournament was sponsored by Tent City, Henry Chase, Trophy Stall and Johnny Barnwell.
Four teams took part in the competition.
Feb 08, 2017BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,– Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 20 runs in their day/night Group B game of the Regional Super50 against at Kensington Oval yesterday. Scorpions opted to bat...
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
Feb 08, 2017
The forensic audit of GO-Invest, when the PPP was in power, has been released. It is the same tune that has been playing... more
All new governments in Guyana are prone to two mistakes. The first is the high level of suspicion of persons who would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The remarks in this Commentary were spoken in a television interview in Grenada on the day Sir... more