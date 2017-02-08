Persaud XI overcome Jones XI

Michael Persaud found the back of the net as his team defeated John Jones side 1-0 to win the final of the South Turkeyen Sports Committee/ Black Stallion Football team four-a-side small goal competition on Sunday at Vryheid Lust Basketball Court.

The tournament was sponsored by Tent City, Henry Chase, Trophy Stall and Johnny Barnwell.

Four teams took part in the competition.