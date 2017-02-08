Milo Schools Football launched

Considered one of the best organised tournaments for schools in the Georgetown locale, the 5th edition of the Milo Under-18 Secondary Schools Football Competition was officially launched yesterday, during a simple

ceremony, at the Beepat’s Head office on Dennis Street, Sophia.

In attendance were Milo Nestle Brand Manager Renita Sital, Beepat’s representative Chris Beepat, Petra Organisation Co-Director Troy Mendonca, Ministry of Education representative Nicholas Fraser, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde and Petra official Mark Alleyne.

Mendonca, who opened the remarks after thanking the media for gracing the occasion with their presence, spoke of the importance of the sponsorship, before thanking the Management & Staff of Beepat’s and Nestle for their continued support towards the tournament.

The Petra Organisation Director reminded all that they do not take the support of the Company lightly and attributed the development of a lot of young players to the Milo Tournament.

Mendonca also pointed out how critical the support of the GFF is, informing that the mere fact that the endorsement is coming from them signifies the importance of the endeavour towards the development of the sport.

He added that the tournament has now become a household name with schools calling to enquire about when it will start.

Sital in her presentation spoke of how pleased the Brand was to be associated with the event, before describing the benefits of the product.

She said the tournament under the Milo brand was a perfect alignment for sports and saw Petra Organisation as a conduit for taking the sport to another level.

Sital disclosed that the Company has decided to offer lots of giveways to partents and fans during the competition and urged all Guyana to come out and witness the games.

Fraser said there was absoluteky no hesitation on the Ministry’s behalf to approve the tournament, adding that their relationship with the Organisation has been a good one.

He pointed out that due to the Petra Organisation, football, especially at the junior level is being played more often, but called on the Organisers to wee if the tournament could be expanded to other areas.

Forde said the GFF is pleased to give its blessing to the tournament and even congratulated the Beepat family for being integrally involved through their support for the sport.

He revealed that the GFF is currently investing in some ambitious endeavours and the tournament lends perfectly to their objectives.

Forde said the sport has not always presented a pretty picture, but expressed confidence that the Petra Organisation will deliver a good tournament.

The tourney commences on Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground and will feature thirty-two teams competing in an initial round robin format of eight groups of four teams.

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the elimination round. The championship is slated to conclude on April 23rd.

Winner of the tourney will collect $500,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed sides will receive $300,000,$200,000 and $100,000 respectively towards a similar endeavour and trophies.