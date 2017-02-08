Limacol Round Robin/KO Football Competition…Den Amstel, Uitvlugt shut out resistance from visiting teams

Latest update February 8th, 2017 12:50 AM
– Double-header today at GFC
West Demerara teams Den Amstel FC and Uitvlugt were in no mood to entertain resistance from their visitors Santos and New Amsterdam United when play in the Limacol Round Robin/Knockout Football Competition continued on Monday night, at the Leonora Track & Field facility.
Playing in the feature clash, Den Amstel, one of the best teams on the West Side, produced an inspired performance to subject Santos to their second defeat in as many matches after squeezing past them by a 1-0 margin, while Uitvlugt coasted to a comfortable 3-1 triumph over NA United.
Andre Hector’s 79th minute strike proved enough to hand then three points and the lead in the points standing in Group C.
Santos, recent finalist in the Stag Nation Cup where they lost to a strong Western Tigers side, could only blame themselves for the loss, squandering numerous chances to score goals.
Devon Forde should have given them the lead in the 12th minute, but his lob sailed harmlessly over the crossbar, after racing onto a through pass.
Up next was Ryan October whose volley landed just outside the right upright after racing on to a cross from Orlando Ricketts.
The assault on Den Amstel goal continued through Dominique Bobb, who hit a fierce left-footed free-kick that required a magnificent save from goalkeeper Ryan Hunte to keep it from landing in the back of the net, tipping it over the crossbar.
Den Amstel, perhaps, sensing that it was their day, came out in the final period in attacking mode with Gideon Payne first to test the opposition goalkeeper with a stinging right-footer that skimmed the crossbar.
That was followed by a Gavin Graham miss after a squared ball from Delon Lanferman eluded his attempt to slide it in.
However, Hector made amends for his teammates earlier blushes when he poked in a ball from a corner kick that somehow escaped every Santos defender and fell into his path in the 79th minute.
Despite a few attempts by Santos to level the proceedings, the host held on tenaciously to their slim lead until the final whistle sounded.
Earlier, Uitvlugt led by a brace from Jamal Harvey which included the fastest goal recorded in the competition to date, netting in the first minute of play, cruised past NA United.
Harvey completed his tally for the night with another goal in the 73rd minute, while Trayon Bobb’s 15th minute strike accounted for their eventual scoreline.
Jamal Butts 5th minute goal was the lone response for the visitors.
Play in the competition resumes today with a double header at the GFC ground.
Grove Hi-Tech take on Northern Rangers from 18:30 hrs, while Western Tigers tackle Uitvlugt Warriors from 20:30hrs.
The winner of each group will collect $100,000, while the finishers receive $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 respectively.
The overall winners are set to receive $500,000 and a trophy, while second, third and fourth placed teams will take home $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.
Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities on board.
In the night’s full results:
Game-1
NA United-1 vs Uitvlugt-3
Uitvlugt scorers
Jamal Harvey-1st and 73rd
Trayon Bobb-15th
NA scorer
Jamal Butts-5th
Game-2
Santos-0 vs Den Amstel-1
Andre Hector-79th
