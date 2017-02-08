Leaked 2016 Nurses State Finals…Investigations still ongoing – Crime Chief

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News yesterday that the leak into the State Final Nurses 2016 Examination is still being investigated. Blanhum said that a person of interest in the probe is wanted for questioning, but is currently overseas.

The State Finals were conducted on October 19 and 20, 2016.

Soon after exams, word reached the Public Health Ministry that the examination was leaked before it was conducted, thus compromising the marking process.

Ministry officials, after conducting an initial investigation, found that the situation required intervention from the Police Force. Former Senior Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton said last year that, it was not clear how the breach was uncovered. But if it is found that the vast majority of the students were exposed to the breach, the Minister disclosed that students would have to re-sit another examination.

According to Minister Norton, the respective Nursing School Principals were instructed by the Director of the Ministry’s Division of Health Sciences Education to meet with their students and provide some measure of psychosocial support in preparation for a possible repeat of the examination.

Calls for students to sit a new State Final Examination had last year caused students from the New Amsterdam School of Nursing to stage a public picketing exercise in retaliation. The sentiment of the New Amsterdam students was mirrored by students from the other schools as well.

Senior Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence on Monday last, held a press conference where it was revealed that the students will re-sit the exam on February 21 and the Education Ministry would prepare the exam instead of the Nursing Council.

According to the Minister, based on the numbers from the Nursing Council, approximately 150 students will be required to participate in the examination.

It is expected that the results of the examination will be presented to the Public Health Ministry and the declaration of the results will be done no later than March 2, 2017.