Latest update February 8th, 2017 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Leaked 2016 Nurses State Finals…Investigations still ongoing – Crime Chief

Feb 08, 2017 News 0

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News yesterday that the leak into the State Final Nurses 2016 Examination is still being investigated. Blanhum said that a person of interest in the probe is wanted for questioning, but is currently overseas.
The State Finals were conducted on October 19 and 20, 2016.
Soon after exams, word reached the Public Health Ministry that the examination was leaked before it was conducted, thus compromising the marking process.
Ministry officials, after conducting an initial investigation, found that the situation required intervention from the Police Force. Former Senior Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton said last year that, it was not clear how the breach was uncovered. But if it is found that the vast majority of the students were exposed to the breach, the Minister disclosed that students would have to re-sit another examination.
According to Minister Norton, the respective Nursing School Principals were instructed by the Director of the Ministry’s Division of Health Sciences Education to meet with their students and provide some measure of psychosocial support in preparation for a possible repeat of the examination.
Calls for students to sit a new State Final Examination had last year caused students from the New Amsterdam School of Nursing to stage a public picketing exercise in retaliation. The sentiment of the New Amsterdam students was mirrored by students from the other schools as well.
Senior Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence on Monday last, held a press conference where it was revealed that the students will re-sit the exam on February 21 and the Education Ministry would prepare the exam instead of the Nursing Council.
According to the Minister, based on the numbers from the Nursing Council, approximately 150 students will be required to participate in the examination.
It is expected that the results of the examination will be presented to the Public Health Ministry and the declaration of the results will be done no later than March 2, 2017.

More in this category

Sports

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 20 runs

Feb 08, 2017

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,– Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 20 runs in their day/night Group B game of the Regional Super50 against at Kensington Oval yesterday. Scorpions opted to bat...
Read More
Milo Schools Football launched

Milo Schools Football launched

Feb 08, 2017

One change as National Beach Soccer Team leave for Barbados tourney tomorrow

One change as National Beach Soccer Team leave...

Feb 08, 2017

Foreign Affairs Ministry to host Tapeball tourney

Foreign Affairs Ministry to host Tapeball tourney

Feb 08, 2017

WBCA to host Goodwill T20 on February 19

WBCA to host Goodwill T20 on February 19

Feb 08, 2017

LABA Under-23 Club Championship tips off Saturday at MSC hard court

LABA Under-23 Club Championship tips off Saturday...

Feb 08, 2017

Limacol Round Robin/KO Football Competition…Den Amstel, Uitvlugt shut out resistance from visiting teams

Limacol Round Robin/KO Football...

Feb 08, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch