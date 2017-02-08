LABA Under-23 Club Championship tips off Saturday at MSC hard court

Latest update February 8th, 2017 12:50 AM

The basketball season in Linden is set to bounce off tentatively on Saturday for the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) where its Under 23 Club championship for its eight affiliated clubs, Half Mile Bulls, Retrieve Raiders, Bankers Trust Falcons, Block 22 Flames, Victory Valley Royals, Christianburg Pistons and Amelia’s Ward Jets and Kwakwani is contested at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court, once its available.
These clubs are grouped with Group A comprising the number one seed Bulls and fourth ranked Retrieve Raiders and the returning Pistons and Flames, while Group B has second seed Jets, third ranked Royals and Falcons and Kwakwani.
The opening matches have been set for Saturday at 18.30hrs with the opening game between Bulls and Flames and the other at 20.30hrs Jets versus Falcons. On Sunday Raiders face Pistons in game one and the other Kwakwani and Royals collide. The following Friday, Bulls take on Pistons in the first game and Jets tackle Royals in the other match.
On Sunday 19th February Kwakwani are up against Falcons in game one and the second will see Flames against Raiders.
On Friday 24th February, Bulls meet Raiders in game one and the in the second Jets meet Kwakwani, while Saturday 25th February will see the conclusion of the round robin play when Pistons take on Flames and Riyals face Falcons in the last game.
Then the semifinals featuring the top four cubs will be played on Saturday March 4 and then the grand final and third place game will be played on Saturday 11th March.
These games are subject to change based on the availability of the MSC hard court.
Meanwhile, the association intends to have a Schools Under 17 5-A-Side tournament on Wednesday February 15 and an Open 5-A-Side for clubs on Sunday 25th February subject to the MSC hard court availability.

