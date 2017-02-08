Foreign Affairs Ministry to host Tapeball tourney

As part of their Mashramani celebrations, the Office Assistants of the Foreign Affairs Ministry will be hosting an Inter Ministry/Government Agencies 6-over Tapeball cricket tournament starting on February 12 at the National Cultural Centre tarmac.

At stake are trophies, medals and cash prizes for the winning and runner up teams, best batsman and bowler and the MVP in the final which will be played on February 19.

Teams are asked to uplift entry forms from coordinator James Lewis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs registry department. Entries will be closed on Friday. Lewis can be contacted on 628-1656 or 666-5857.