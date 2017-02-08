February Criminal sessions open in Berbice

25 awaiting trial for murder

By Samuel Whyte

Looking smart and slick and ready for the occasion the police contingent led by Parade Commander, Assistant Superintendent Elton Davidson with Inspector Kwesi Gravesande and Sergeant Philbert Wilburg, paraded 24 other ranks in the ceremonial opening of the February 2017 Criminal session of the Berbice High Court.

The opening ceremony was held on Tuesday with the usual pomp and ceremony in front of the Berbice High Court building on Esplanade Road, New Amsterdam.

The ranks were slick and crisp in their display and did a splendid job in the parade.

Led by the police drum corps, the contingent marched off from the police ‘B’ Division headquarters at Coburg Street and Strand, New Amsterdam before proceeding along Strand to the High Court.

Justice James Bovell Drakes who will be presiding over the criminal session of the Berbice High Court took the salute and inspected the Guard of Honour. Commander of Police ‘B’ Division Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam, Assistant Superintendent of Police Keith Williams and Officer in Charge of the Guyana Prison Service in Berbice, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Olivia Cox were on hand to witness the parade.

Also accompanying the parade were Traffic Officer Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud, Assistant Superintendent Yonette Stephen, Inspectors Michael Newland, Hook and Grace Bristol.

When the session was called to order Justice Bovell Drakes spoke to the Jurors present. He thanked those in attendance for coming out and outlined for them some of their roles and responsibilities.

The Judge told the potential Jurors that their roles are important in the dispensation of justice. He also highlighted some implications and consequences of not turning up for jury service.

Some 27 men are awaiting trial in jail with a whopping 25 for murder while the others are for sexual penetration.