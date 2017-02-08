De road, Boyah and Beepat

People does always grab land when dem alive. Some does try to get so much that when de time come dem can’t even use it. Dem boys remember when de man who look like de devil give plenty land to he friends.

When he give dem de land all of dem claim how dem helping id de housing drive, how dem gun build house fuh people. Even BaiShanLin who don’t have one ounce of feeling fuh Guyanese tek land to build house for people.

Well today, de government change and it looking to tek back some of that land, especially since nuff people want house lots and dem hardly got land near Georgetown, But wha mek dem boys open dem eyes was when de people who get de free land decide that dem want Soulja Bai to pay dem fuh de land. De forensic audit already show that dem get de land fuh nutten. But that is how scampish Jagdeo train dem.

Eddie de Boyah get land. He tell; de world that he pay for it and was nuff land. Beepat open a mall in front of de place wha Eddie Boyah buy. De opening was long after Eddie but de man never even build a road. He sit down pun de land till people believe that he was just saving it.

Dem boys remember that he did promise to build road and drains and put in lights when he get de land but he never do it. Beepat come after him and put in road and all of a sudden was one big confusion. De people who buy Boyah land seh that Beepat road is fuh dem access,

Power is a bad thing. Somebody sneak some money to de people at City Hall and all of a sudden dem visit Beepat, tear down he sign and insist that de road is de council road although dem didn’t build it.

King of de council decide that de people who live pun Boyah land got to use de road to go home. Well dem boys seh that that dem got a bird, de cuckoo, that does wait till another bird build its nest then it does tek over. Beepat seh is de same thing wid he road.

Talk half and watch out fuh de council tek de whole mall and give it to de other man.