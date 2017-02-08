Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn to be part of Maximum Sports 3rd anniversary programme

Maximum Sports Combat & Strength (MSCS), Guyana’s most-viewed and very popular one-hour “live” TV Sports programme, aired every Friday from 9.05pm on NCN Channels11 (Georgetown), Ch. 8 (Linden), and Ch.15 (Berbice),

celebrates its 3rd anniversary during May 26 to 28th, 2017. As part of its anniversary activities, former WWF Wrestler, 3-time UFC World Champion & Hall-of-Famer, MMA Champion, and longest reigned NWA Champion, the Legendary Dan “The Beast” Severn, of Michigan, USA, will be coming to Guyana as a special guest of MSCS, appearing on the programme on Friday May 26th, and will share tips with “live” demonstrations on techniques used in the form of wrestling, UFC, & MMA fighting, during the Entertainment Show & Seminar which will be held on Sunday May 28th, at the National Cultural Centre.

The highly respected and feared ‘Beast’ is known for his submission moves, forcing most opponents (such as Owen Hart, D’Lo Brown, Ken Shamrock, and many others) to “tap out” (surrender) from his signature arm/leg-lock, a move that has sent many to the hospital with the painful feeling that the arm or leg is either dislocated or broken.

Dan “the Beast” Severn was most times (especially as an MMA or UFC fighter) faced with a huge problem – finding opponents brave enough to face him in the ring, as 50% of his opponents often left the ring on a stretcher.

The producer of MSCS, 2-time Martial Arts Hall-of-Famer Mr. Max Massiah, said he met Dan Severn in October 2015 at the Kalahari Resort & Convention Centre, in Pennsylvania, USA, where he was invited to attend the Legends of Martial Arts International Games & Hall-of-fame Awards Ceremony, which was graced with the presence of Martial Arts Legends, Grandmasters, and action-movie stars such as Hwang Jang Lee (Silver Fox), Queen of Martial Arts Cynthia Rothrock, Eric Kovaleski, Carl Van Meter, Grandmaster & Movie Director Art Camacho, Alan Goldberg, Dr. Robert Goldman, and many other legends who travelled from as far as Switzerland, Russia, and Japan. Massiah said that among the approximately 300 specially invited guests, he was the only Guyanese at the event.

The programme, which approaches its 131st edition on Friday February 10th, has been endorsed by World-renowned sports personalities, such as those mentioned, and added are 11-times World Kickboxing Champion and Movie-star Don “Dragon” Wilson, Head of the World body for Jiu-Jitsu Akexey Kunin, “Dragon Fire” Dr. Kevin Hufford, and includes our very own Guyanese Mr. Universe Masters Bodybuilding Champion Hugh Ross, Master Frank Woon-a-Tai, Grandmaster Stephen Monasingh, 98 year old athlete Mr. Hilton Lewis, Ministers Nicolette Henry, Dr. Rupert Roopnarine, and others.

Associations, Federations, and viewers of the MSCS programme have acknowledged it as the platform for disseminating information and promoting of Combat & Strength Competitions/Tournaments, and bringing awareness of the accomplishments of athletes & competitors local & international.

The programme’s theme & motto, “Entertaining and encouraging a healthy nation through sports”, INSPIRING, INFORMING, & ENTERTAINING, has been implemented by the Producer, and are surely the ingredients used to not only sustain, but has benefitted the programme immensely in gaining rapid momentum in increasing viewership, by professional, high standard, valued, & quality presentations.

Mr Massiah is high in praise for the sponsors of the programme, a few of which have been supportive from the very first edition, namely – Fitness Express, Jermin’s Enterprise, & Guyana Karate College, A. Ally & Sons, Giftland’s Sportsmax, Rosignol Butchery, Nexgen Global Marketing, Fly Jamaica, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Fantaseafoods, C.I.D.I, & Mike’s

Pharmacy.

”Max”, (as he is popularly known) hinted that if all goes as planned, there is a possibility of one of WWE wrestlers; Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Bill Goldberg or one of the other popular Wrestlers, or UFC or MMA fighters may join Dan “the Beast” Severn, for an event on Sat. 27th May.

After hosting 2-time Female World Bodybuilding Champion Laura Creavalle, and was part of the group to bring the Legendary Silver Fox to Guyana, – anything is possible, Max informed.