Crippled suspect in D’Urban Street waitress murder for court today

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that Shelton George, the suspect in the 2014 slaying of waitress Debra Blackman, be charged for murder.

A police source said that a file sent to the DPP for advice was returned late yesterday and George will appear in court today.

The matter regarding the July 29, 2014 killing of 40-year-old Bernadette Campbell, who was shot in a minibus at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) by a hooded gunman, during a robbery is still under investigation.

Kaieteur News was informed that investigators are waiting on a key witness to come forward and identify George as the minibus shooter.

However, based on the information they currently have, they seemed convinced that the now crippled man is the prime suspect in Campbell’s murder, but the information is not enough to proceed with charges.

George was arrested two Wednesdays ago at his mother’s Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home.

He has been wheelchair-bound since being shot in the back while in Suriname a few years ago.

The cops arrested him after receiving intelligence reports that he was involved in Blackman’s murder. According to information received, for a while the cops knew who the murderer was, but there were some confusion surrounding his name.

According to information, George was shot twice to the back in Suriname by Kellon Hinds, who was hiding out there after murdering Sherwyn Barrow. Barrow was slain execution-style in May 2015.

After shooting George, Hinds came back to Guyana in September 2015 and was gunned down in retaliation for the death of Barrow.

Police had released a photograph of the gunman who killed Blackman.

But Shelton George’s mother, Rosaline Munroe insists that her son is not the man in the bulletin.

My son is a fine (thin) person with a long face. That is not my son.”

Munroe said that her son went to Suriname on January 9, 2014. He sustained spinal injuries and lost a kidney after being shot Suriname. Mrs. Munroe said he returned to Guyana in September 2014.

She said that in September 2015, police charged him for armed robbery and he was remanded. According to Munroe, he remained on remand until June 2016, when he was released on bail.

Mrs. Munroe said that he has been attending court and she was surprised when police came to her home two Wednesdays ago and arrested him for murder.

Shelton George’s mother said she was not at home at the time, but was told that police searched the premises, took her son’s cell phone, and then took him to Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

”They were seeing him all this time and not saying that he is a suspect in a murder. They got my son at Eve Leary lie down in a room.”

Mrs. Munroe has since retained a lawyer for her son.

While the one of the suspect’s Facebook profiles shows the tattooed Munroe posing near a huge stack of cash, his mother remains adamant that he is not a criminal.

She said that the photograph was taken in Suriname, and the money belongs to an individual with whom her son was employed.