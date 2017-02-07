Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Golden Jaguars forward Vurlon Mills has signed a Professional football contract last week with San Jan Jabloteh, confirming his transfer back to the T&T Pro League.

Mills, who played consistently in the T&T Pro League between 2007 and 2013, returned home to Guyana with local professional outfit Slingerz FC helping the West side club to great success over the last three seasons.

Accomplishments included winning the inaugural Stag Elite League 2016 competition and qualification for the 2017 CFU Club Championships, a feat never before achieved by Slingerz FC.

Unfortunately, Slingerz FC along with Alpha United, Guyana’s only two professional football clubs, have been denied from competing in this year’s CFU Club Championship based on a decision taken by CONCACAF after relating with the Guyana Football Federation; both Slingerz and Alpha United along with two other club’s Pele and Georgetown Football Club had withdrawn participation for the Stag Elite League second edition citing contractual breaches on the part of the GFF.

Mills said, he is looking forward to this fresh challenge in his playing career with new club San Juan Jabloteh. He went on to confirm that a major factor in him deciding to sign with Jabloteh, was due to the TT Pro League club competing in this year’s CFU Club Championship.

Mills commented: “I am signing with San Juan Jabloteh to represent not only myself, but all the Guyanese players who have worked so hard to qualify but now have lost their opportunity of playing in the CFU club championship and beyond.”

”To all my football fans, I thank you for all the love and support you have shown me over the last few years I have played professionally for Slingerz FC back home in Guyana.”

”Finally I want to say a big thank you to all my family as well as Mr. Henry Chase from Chase Academic Foundation and last but not least my friend Faizal Khan for supporting me all the way in making this deal a reality.”

Mills made his Jabloteh debut on Sunday last in the final Digicel Pro League 2016/17 match against three-peat champions Central FC which won that match 1-0. Mills was introduced in the 59th minute. Jablotech ended the league in third place with 29 points behind Central FC 47 and W Connection on 46.

The CFU Club Championship is a qualifying club tournament to reach the CONCACAF champions league and the big time. It is the most prestigious club tournament in this football Continent. Super rich Mexican and American Major League Soccer Clubs await the qualifying Caribbean teams with David Beckham and Ronaldinho to name but a few of the World Class players who have played in the prestigious club tournament over the past few years.

CONCACAF Champions League games are aired live on major USA TV stations making qualification very lucrative for qualifying clubs. Also a chance to show case the Caribbean’s most talented footballers to the richest clubs live on prime time USA TV.