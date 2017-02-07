U.S. Navy Rear Admiral visits Guyana

Latest update February 7th, 2017 12:45 AM
Rear Admiral Martha Herb of the United States Navy yesterday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is performing the duties of President. Rear Admiral (RDML) Herb is here as part of Guyana’s
celebration of the Women’s Army Corps’ 50th anniversary.
She will be here throughout the weeklong celebration.
The Prime Minister, on behalf of President David Granger and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), presented Rear Admiral Herb with a Guyana Defence Force Commemorative Medal – 50th Anniversary Women’s Army Corps.
Among other engagements, the Rear Admiral will be speaking on “the role of women in evolving armed forces” and “the effects of violence against women on the whole of society.”
The GDF invited RDML Herb due to her continued work in women’s integration in armed forces throughout the Americas, including the Caribbean.
The Rear Admiral is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. She was one of the first women officers to graduate from the Naval School of Diving and Salvage in Washington, D.C., and was selected to the Women Diver’s Hall of Fame. She is the recipient of numerous personal decorations and campaign medals.
She is Director of the Inter-American Defense College.
