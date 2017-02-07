Latest update February 7th, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral visits Guyana

Feb 07, 2017 News 0

Rear Admiral Martha Herb of the United States Navy yesterday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is performing the duties of President. Rear Admiral (RDML) Herb is here as part of Guyana’s

Rear Admiral Martha Herb with Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday.

celebration of the Women’s Army Corps’ 50th anniversary.
She will be here throughout the weeklong celebration.
The Prime Minister, on behalf of President David Granger and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), presented Rear Admiral Herb with a Guyana Defence Force Commemorative Medal – 50th Anniversary Women’s Army Corps.
Among other engagements, the Rear Admiral will be speaking on “the role of women in evolving armed forces” and “the effects of violence against women on the whole of society.”
The GDF invited RDML Herb due to her continued work in women’s integration in armed forces throughout the Americas, including the Caribbean.
The Rear Admiral is originally from Atlanta, Georgia.  She was one of the first women officers to graduate from the Naval School of Diving and Salvage in Washington, D.C., and was selected to the Women Diver’s Hall of Fame.  She is the recipient of numerous personal decorations and campaign medals.
She is Director of the Inter-American Defense College.

More in this category

Sports

Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18 Records smashed; Andrea Smith, Harris, Gonsalves, Chan, Hutson & Petterson rocks

Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18...

Feb 07, 2017

By Franklin Wilson The Banks DIH Sports Club located at Thirst Park on Sunday last saw an explosion of records when six thirsty athletes including Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Secretary...
Read More
Jaguars hunt scorpions in must win game

Jaguars hunt scorpions in must win game

Feb 07, 2017

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry launches Say NO/Say Yes billboard

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry...

Feb 07, 2017

GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open title; Savage and Mike’s Wellman share masters’ crown

GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open...

Feb 07, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA clubs to battle from February 18; $200,000 is top prize

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA...

Feb 07, 2017

Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Feb 07, 2017

FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical briefing for LABA officials today at MSC

FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical...

Feb 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch