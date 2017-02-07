TIRED OF ACRIMONY AND DIVISIVENESS

There are few governments that have dedicated themselves to the promotion of national unity in a multi-racial society. But then there are few nations with our history of division of the races. And fewer have undergone such a relatively uncertain transition of power after 23 years of the previous government.

In May 2015, the people made a decisive break with the past. Their yearning for unity and a peaceful and harmonious nation of equals became reality for them with the election of the coalition government. For decades they have been living in a fractured and divided country in a bitter contest for political power between the PPP and PNC.

In essence, the people have a real chance to form a glorious path to heal the nation. The democratic foundations have been laid. Now, the people must use their collective strengths to end the crippling racial divide. But healing the wounds of the past and freeing themselves of its burden will be a long, arduous and demanding task. It will not happen overnight, but it must be done, if not by this generation by the next.

Political conflicts between the government and the opposition must be replaced with sound dialogue on social and economic issues as a matter of high priority for the national good.

The bitterness and divisiveness that exist between the government and the opposition must end. A plan must be devised to foster genuine dialogue at the national level with the objective to mend the rift.

One of the main concerns is the undignified and hostile manner in which the nation’s business is being conducted. Parliamentarians are elected to represent the interests of the people, but their inability to resolve their difference across the political aisle is proof that they are further alienating the people. Many believe that the country is on the wrong path in this regard.

Another issue of concern is the number of allegations of corruption, scandals and misconduct by public officials. In office for only 20 months, the government has been asked to address several discomforting episodes. Some of the responses have been less than convincing. The Opposition has repeatedly pounced on these missteps and the exchanges are of no help to the unending bitterness.

The onus is squarely on the shoulders of the government and the opposition to engage each other meaningfully in order for the citizenry to peacefully coexist. Healing the nation should be their highest priority. Healing the nation must include the development of a national consensus on governance, agreed programmes for social, economic and human growth, and the improvement of relations between the parties. The government must demonstrate that it is being transparent and accountable in managing the affairs of the state.

Genuine dialogue between the government and the opposition offers potential opportunities from which the nation can benefit. They should be committed to stem the tide of negativity and distrust between the two major races. It will require trust, good faith and political will from both sides. It is crucial for both sides to agree on measures of national importance such as economic growth, crime reduction, and the manner in which power is exercised in the management of the country’s resources.

People are tired of the acrimony and divisiveness. They are hoping for the day when both parties could refrain from practicing disruptive politics. That will require visionary leaders of a high moral standard who are honest, trustworthy and will empower the citizens. These are difficult times for a nation besieged by those bent on carrying it into an abyss. No one would deny that Guyana needs healing.