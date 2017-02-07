RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry launches Say NO/Say Yes billboard

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S and its partner Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd on Saturday last unveiled a massive billboard as part of their highly successful Say No/Say Yes campaign. The 10 feet x 25 feet

billboard is the latest project of the campaign which seeks to inspire over 60,000 youths to Say No to drugs, crime, alcohol and suicide and Say Yes to Education, Life and Sports.

The billboard was unveiled in the compound of the Area ‘H’ Ground and features RHTY&SC West Indies female batting star Shemaine Campbelle who is also a Brand Ambassador of the Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd. Secretary/CEO, Hilbert Foster stated that under the Beharry Say No/Say Yes campaign, the Club has been able to reach thousands of youths via the publication of youth information booklets, banners, posters and the hosting of educational competitions. The Club has also hosted a Say No/Say Yes 5/5 Cricket Tournament for teams across Berbice, several youth inspiration forums and rallies for school children. To date over 50 schools have benefitted from the outreach and Foster stated that via the huge billboard, the Club would be able to reach countless more outside of the school system.

The long serving Secretary/CEO stated that the Club’s eight cricket teams would be seeking to install another two large billboards of similar size across Berbice in the Upper Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje districts. He stated that it was very important that every youth in Region six be educated of social ills that could affect them from fulfilling their full potentials in the classroom and sports. Foster expressed gratitude to Mrs. Anjulie Beharry-Strand, Marketing Director of the Company along with Ms. Kamini Naresh and Satesh Singh for their continued cooperation in making the campaign a success.

West Indies Female cricketer Shemaine Campbelle, the face of the Campaign throughout her role as Beharry’s Brand Ambassador stated that she was pleased to be associated with both entities as they present the best in Guyana. Campbelle, the Guyana Female Cricketer of the Year 2016 was a member of the Winning West Indies Female World Cup 20/20 Squad. She urged youths to stay in school to complete their educational background and to choose their friends wisely as true friends do not encourage others to get involved in drug abuse, crime and to drop out of school.

The eight teams involved in organising the campaign are the Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Gizmos and Gadgets Under 21 and First Division.