Prisoner draws knife in brawl at court lockups

Murder accused Regus Lamazon whipped out a knife in the police outpost at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts during a brawl between several prisoners who were waiting to attend court hearings yesterday. Police ranks immediately

called for backup as pandemonium ensued.

Persons were prevented from traversing the court compound as police ranks worked fearlessly to maintain order. Reports reaching this newspaper indicate that a fight broke out around 10:00hrs, between two prisoners.

It is still unclear what the prisoners were fighting about since officials at the court remained tight lipped about the incident.

Police ranks rushed into the lockups to calm down the prisoners involved in the brawl.

It was then Lamazon was seen standing on a bench inside the lockups holding a knife in his right hand. Minutes later, a vanload of armed policemen arrived and cordoned off the entrance to the court. The prisoners, all male, were searched individually.

Some of them were not too happy with the move as they insisted “me aint want no bai touch me.”

Nevertheless, the prisoners adhered to the police officers’ commands and were placed back into the outpost. It is still unclear where Lamazon got the knife from.

Persons speculated that Lamazon was transported from the Camp Street Prison with the weapon. Based on reports, the knife was not recovered during the search.

Lamazon of D’Urban Street, Georgetown is on remand for the murder of Orin David, formerly of 89 Laing Avenue, Georgetown, who was gunned down in front of his home in view of his reputed wife last year.

David, 33, himself a former murder accused, was killed after one of five men came out of a car and riddled him with bullets. According to reports, David who was freed on a murder charge, had confrontations several times with a man from Agricola, East Bank Demerara, whom he had bailed out of jail sometime in 2016.

Based on reports, on the day in question, David and the suspect were involved in a heated argument over the money. It is alleged that the Agricola resident went away and later returned with four people and killed David.

Last month, 34-year-old murder accused Calvin Johnson was stabbed while in the holding cell at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to reports, the prisoner also known as “Gun Butt” was stabbed by another inmate during a brawl. Johnson of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown is on remand for the murder of Paul Rodney. Details surrounding that stabbing are still unclear as prisoners and police ranks at the court refused to divulge information.

Rodney, 29, was shot dead on November 21, 2016 outside the East Ruimveldt Secondary School. The West Ruimveldt resident was shot seven times about the body during an argument between him and two other men.