PI into 2012 hotel murder to begin next month

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter, for which Manager of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, Bhojnauth Bhola, and his employee, Leyland Johnson, are charged with 20-year-old mechanic, Sadeek

Juman’s murder, is scheduled to commence on March 2.

According to the charge, between Sunday November 18, 2012 and Monday November 19, 2012, the duo (Bhola and Johnson) murdered Juman at the East Bank Essequibo hotel establishment.

Media reports had indicated that Juman who resided at Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, was found dead in a pool at the hotel.

Reports further stated that Juman had visited the premises the previous day, in the company of friends. It was alleged that an altercation occurred between him and a group of men.

A post mortem showed that his death was due to drowning, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The 29-year-old hotel manager, a hotel driver, also 29, and 25-year-old Johnson were subsequently taken into custody. Fareeda Juman, the slain carpenter’s mother, had relentlessly pressed the police to solve the case. The two men were charged and brought before the court, last year.

The matter was called before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court, yesterday. The case had been set for reports on the file and disclosures of statements in early January. However, the court has since been informed that the statements of all the witnesses have been disclosed and the PI is scheduled to begin.

The court also ruled in favour of a paper committal which will allow the hearings to be conducted at a faster rate. In the meantime, the accused will remain on remand.