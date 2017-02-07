NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA clubs to battle from February 18; $200,000 is top prize

Fierce rivalry would be rekindled among clubs affiliated to the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) from February 18th next when the annual Den Amstel Football Club knock-out competition sponsored by the National Sports Commission, kicks off.

Defending champions Pouderoyen will have their work cut out in their quest to retain

the title and cart off the top prize of $200,000. They will have to first get past Stewartville which they will take on in the tournament’s opening match set for the Leonora Track and Field Football Field, the venue for the duration of the competition.

The feature match on the opening night will feature the host club against Wales United from 20:00hrs. At a simple launching ceremony that took place on Saturday afternoon last at the Den Amstel Community Centre, clubs were brought up to speed with the rules of the competition as well as the prizes that are on offer.

Second place will attract $100,000 with the third place team pocketing $75,000 and fourth, $50,000. Individual prizes will be presented to the Most Valuable Player, Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Best Coach as well as the Most Disciplined Team.

Prior to the opening match, the participating teams will take part in the March Past which is compulsory. The other participating clubs are Eagles United, Young Achievers, Uitvlugt Warriors and Beavers.

Uitvlugt, the number one club in the association will be hoping to go one step further this time around and win after finishing second best to Pouderoyen last year. Host club Den Amstel which finished fourth last time around and Eagles (3rd) are all hoping for a better showing this year.

With a number of players going back to their old clubs following the January transfer window, this year’s championships have all the ingredients to excite; the likes of Trayon Bobb and Gideon Payne suiting up for Uitvlugt and Den Amstel, respectively.

Following are the full competition fixtures: