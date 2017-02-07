Latest update February 7th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder accused stabbed at city court

Feb 07, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

…after he and four others are committed to stand trial for Professor’s killing

Eighteen-year-old Timothy Paul Chance was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital just after

MURDERED: Professor Pairadeau Mars

noon yesterday, after he was stabbed to the abdomen as he was making his way to the Police Outpost at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The stabbing occurred minutes after Chance and four co-accused (two male and two female) – two of whom are juveniles – were committed to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly killing Professor Pairadeau Mars on May 12, 2016 at Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.
Chance was stabbed after he was reportedly accosted by the two male accused during which time, one of them dealt him a stab to the belly with an improvised ice pick.
Chance collapsed to the ground and had to be assisted by police ranks, who placed him to sit on a bench outside the police outpost. His attacker was placed on lockdown.
A Guyana Fire Service ambulance was summoned immediately.
A few minutes later, several armed policemen arrived at the court house.
According to reports, there has been an ongoing feud between Chance and the two co-accused.
A source said that the duo have been accusing Chance of leaking information to police, which led to their arrest. The two men have been reportedly planning to harm Chance if they were not freed of the murder charge.
Meanwhile, Chance’s mother wailed uncontrollably as she pleaded with ranks to see her son, who appeared to be in pain. Three policewomen had to be called in to restrain the aggrieved mother who was warned to desist from interrupting court proceedings.
The mother was eventually allowed to see her injured son before he was escorted by police ranks and placed in the ambulance. She accompanied her son on the journey.

MURDER ACCUSED: Timothy Paul Chance

Earlier in the morning, Magistrate Leron Daly ruled that she would admit caution statements given by the five murder accused into evidence after ruling that the court is of the opinion that they were freely and voluntarily made. Thereafter, she informed the accused that a prima facie case had been established against them for the offence and she committed them to stand trial in the High Court at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder had just concluded.
According to reports, Professor Pairadeau Mars also known as ‘Perry’, a remigrant from the United States of America, was found slumped in a chair in the study room of his Lot 395 Bissessar Street, Prashad Nagar home. The hands and feet of the 75-year-old man were bound together with duct-tape, while duct-tape was also wrapped around his mouth.
There were reports that one of the female accused was allegedly known to the professor since she would usually visit his home.
Professor Mars studied History at the University of Guyana. He had specialized in African Studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

More in this category

Sports

Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18 Records smashed; Andrea Smith, Harris, Gonsalves, Chan, Hutson & Petterson rocks

Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18...

Feb 07, 2017

By Franklin Wilson The Banks DIH Sports Club located at Thirst Park on Sunday last saw an explosion of records when six thirsty athletes including Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Secretary...
Read More
Jaguars hunt scorpions in must win game

Jaguars hunt scorpions in must win game

Feb 07, 2017

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry launches Say NO/Say Yes billboard

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry...

Feb 07, 2017

GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open title; Savage and Mike’s Wellman share masters’ crown

GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open...

Feb 07, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA clubs to battle from February 18; $200,000 is top prize

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA...

Feb 07, 2017

Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Feb 07, 2017

FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical briefing for LABA officials today at MSC

FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical...

Feb 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch