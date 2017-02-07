Man who drank poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover dies

By Malisa Playter Harry

The close knit community of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, was thrown into a state of shock after a farmer chopped his ex-wife and her new partner about their bodies on Sunday evening, then later succumbed after ingesting a poisonous substance.

Fifty-three year-old Narine Permauloo called “Dread”, a farmer and carpenter of Bush Lot Farm, died at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital late yesterday afternoon after he ingested a poisonous substance.

His ex-wife Nesha Permauloo was chopped to her head and face after the man went berserk late Sunday. The woman was released yesterday morning while her lover Mahendra Krisendatt aka “Bruk up” is nursing a chop wound to his right hand, head, left side of his face, and back.

Reports are that Narine Permauloo, Nesha Permauloo and Krisendatt were all rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after the incident.

According to reports, the woman and Krisendatt were imbibing at her ex-husband’s house at Bush Lot Farm, when an argument broke out between the couple. Narine Permauloo intervened by picking up a cutlass and began to chop Krisendatt about his body.

The woman in an attempt to save her lover allegedly stood in the way, which resulted in her being chopped as well.

After the altercation, Permauloo then consumed Gramoxzone.

When this publication visited the scene of the incident blood was still splattered on the floor at the bottom flat of the two-storey building.

Nesha Permauloo related to the media what occurred that evening, “We (Narine, Mahendra and her) were there sitting down talking and then he (Narine) get up and take the cutlass and start chop we.” According to the woman, since she separated from her husband two months ago she would normally visit the home to see her daughter. She also confirmed that they were all imbibing when the incident took place.

Kasturi Permauloo, a daughter of Narine and Nesha, was at home at the time of the chopping. She said, “I was at work and my mom picked me up. She said they were going by me. I was upstairs. They were downstairs and I was upstairs. Then all I heard was my mother screaming and when I run down she was covered in blood.”

The girl said that after committing the act her father immediately ingested the poisonous substance, later identified as “Gramoxone”.

“He bought the Gramoxone and had it, so I guess he had planned to drink it,” the dead man’s daughter said. This newspaper also understands that Narine Permauloo was hospitalized last Thursday for an overdose of a medication and was discharged the following day.

The man’s daughter added, “He (tried to commit suicide) many times before. He use to drink and when he under alcohol he can do anything.” She also disclosed that her father threatened to end his life publicly on a social media post after his mother died a week ago.