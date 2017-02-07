Limacol Round Robin / KO Football Competition…Deen’s hat-trick engineers stunning come from behind win

-Ann’s Grove keep Pouderoyen in cellar

Delroy Deen lit up the second half with a hat-trick of goals to engineer a stunning come from behind win for Mahaica Determinators in their clash against Riddim Squad as play in the Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football

Competition continued on Sunday evening, at the Victoria ground.

Earlier, Rolex Smith had given Riddim Squad the lead after five minutes when he slotted home from close range and the visitors protected that advantage for the rest of the period, going into the break with a slim 1-0 ascendancy.

That lead lasted until the 69th minute when it became a Deen show after he calmly fired in a penalty to the right of the goalkeeper to level the scores.

Bouyed by their success and urged on by the home fans, suddenly Ann’s Grove was the team playing with supreme confidence and everyone felt they assumed complete control of the game and they did just that.

The lanky Determinators marksman, who at one time was part of the national setup, showed his experience when he eluded his marker and rushed on to a parry by the goalkeeper that fell into his path and he gleefully lashed it past the scrambling Riddim Squad shot stopper for a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute.

The opportunity was presented to him following a fierce shot from Eion Abel that never left the turf and proved too hot for the goalkeeper to handle.

Deen’s heroics were not over and he completed his treble on the stroke of full time when he raced on to a free ball and hit it past the goalkeeper to secure three vital points.

The Determinators by virtue of the positive result now lead Group-D standings, while Riddim Squad is now the cellar dweller with one point.

In the feature encounter, Ann’s Grove ensured that the East Coast-based teams enjoy a good night when they beat Pouderoyen 2-1 thanks to goals from Maxton Adams and Ryan Seares in the 7th and 90th minutes respectively.

Seares’ penalty conversion as regulation time ended proved to be the match winner.

It was awarded after a Pouderoyen defender was penalised for a handled ball infringement.

Earlier, Adams gave them the lead when he headed the ball past the goalkeeper, who had raced off his line to make a save, before continuing his run to pat the ball into an empty goal.

Pouderoyen, however, seeemd unfazed by the early setback and orchestrated some good advances on the opposition goal area, but each time was denied by solid defending or good goalkeeping.

However, Quessy Alleyne’s stinging strike from a free kick taken on the right flank that was pushed into his path nestled into the roof of the net in the 35th minute.

Ann’s Grove have now assumed the lead in Group-C on four points, while Pouderoyen remain without a point.

Play in the competition resumes tomorrow with another couple of games at the GFC ground, Bourda.

In the opening fixture at 18:30hrs, Grove Hi-Tech take on Northern Rangers, while Western Tigers square off against Uitvlugt Warriors from 20:30hrs.

The top two finishers will advance to the quarterfinal round, while each group winner will walk away with $100,000 and the remaining teams in order of placing will collect $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000.

The overall winner will come away $500,000 richer and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed teams receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Banks DIH Limited under its GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities on board.

In the night’s full results:

Game-1

Mahaica Determinators-3 vs Riddim Squad-1

Mahaica Scorer

Delroy Dean-69th, 88th and 90th

Riddim Scorer

Rolex Scott-5th

Game-2

Pouderoyen-1 vs Ann’s Grove-2

Ann’s Grove scorer

Maxton Adams-7th

Ryan Seares-90th

Pouderoyen scorer

Quessey Alleyne-35th

Current Points Standings