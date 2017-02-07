Latest update February 7th, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana signs third Country Cooperation Strategy with PAHO/WHO

Feb 07, 2017 News 0

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence yesterday signed Guyana’s third Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) with Pan American Health Organisation /World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne.
The CCS reflects a medium-term vision of PAHO/WHO and defines a strategic framework for the organisation’s cooperation with Guyana.
PAHO/WHO, through the implementation of this strategy will provide technical cooperation with Guyana to address five priorities in the health sector. These priorities are the strengthening of health systems for universal health, achieving health and well-being through the life course, the promotion of safe, resilient and healthy environments, reduction of the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and the reduction of morbidity and mortality due to Communicable Diseases.
This strategy highlights areas of focus that require special attention as Guyana moves towards achieving its health vision 2020. There have been significant strides in the health sector over the years with PAHO/WHO’s continued support and commitment.
Dr. Etienne said that the CCS is “related to our (PAHO/WHO) strategic plan, our strategic plan for PAHO 2014 – 2019 which guides the technical cooperation of the organization. (It is) a strategic plan that is based in the sustainable development agenda and that has at its core equity, the fact that we want to leave no one behind. That therefore prioritises vulnerable populations and marginalized populations.
It also must be responsive to your 2020 vision. It must also interact and be responsive to what are this administration’s priorities so this is a strategy that is embedded in many other processes, but fortunately in health the priorities are the priorities.”
Dr. Etienne added that, “This document is going to be very important when we do the planning, the programme planning every two years because the Ministry of (Public) Health and your officials are intimately involved in what we call the biennial work-plan where we decide with you what are the priorities that the work is going to entail and that is the work that is guided by the Country Cooperation Strategy.”
PAHO/WHO country representative, Dr. William Adu-Krow also regarded the CCS as a blueprint for PAHO/WHO which will help the organisation to better collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health to meet the Health Vision 2020 goal.
The strategy will be governed by a four-year period, giving Guyana an adequate opportunity to access support in achieving all goals set for the health sector.
Minister Lawrence said, “This pact that you have just witnessed being ratified here will put the health sector and Guyana on a firmer footing to address the social, economic and environmental determinants of health.” (GINA)

More in this category

Sports

Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18 Records smashed; Andrea Smith, Harris, Gonsalves, Chan, Hutson & Petterson rocks

Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18...

Feb 07, 2017

By Franklin Wilson The Banks DIH Sports Club located at Thirst Park on Sunday last saw an explosion of records when six thirsty athletes including Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Secretary...
Read More
Jaguars hunt scorpions in must win game

Jaguars hunt scorpions in must win game

Feb 07, 2017

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry launches Say NO/Say Yes billboard

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry...

Feb 07, 2017

GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open title; Savage and Mike’s Wellman share masters’ crown

GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open...

Feb 07, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA clubs to battle from February 18; $200,000 is top prize

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA...

Feb 07, 2017

Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Feb 07, 2017

FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical briefing for LABA officials today at MSC

FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical...

Feb 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch