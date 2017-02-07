Latest update February 7th, 2017 12:45 AM

Guinness Street phenomenon resumes tonight at Pouderoyen Tarmac

Feb 07, 2017

Another massive turnout is anticipated this evening when action in the West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition resumes, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Part of the action in this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition.

The event, which has become somewhat of a phenomenon in all the communities that play host, has provided exciting rivalries among neighborhood teams and already we are seeing some of it on the West Side where fans love the rivetting challenges.
Tonight, eight matches are slated to be played and kick off time is 19:00hrs.
In the first fixture, Goed Fortuin tackle the Money Team and this will be followed by the clash between Harmony Ballers and Best Road Ballers.
Police then take on Jetty Gunners and this game will precede the encounter between Gas Team and Young Ballers before the break.
After the resumption, Gold Getters engages Classic 7, before Prospect Jammers square off against Hustlers, while Shattaville Gunners go up against Golden Warriors.
In the final game of the night, Brother’s United collide with Westside Starz.
The winner of the tournament walks away with $450,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic selection to represent the zone at the National Championship, while the second, third and fourth placed teams take home $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

