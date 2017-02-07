Latest update February 7th, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTT calls for assistance in probe of vandalism, sabotage

Feb 07, 2017 News 0

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is calling on persons to assist in the investigation of vandalism and sabotage of its transmission lines.

GTT’s CEO, Justin Nedd

At the company’s annual media appreciation evening held last Friday, Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd said customers have become more demanding for higher speed internet and get furious when their service is out.
As such, the CEO called on persons to assist with the investigation of vandalism and sabotage so as to prevent no internet access.
Nedd explained that as recent as last week there was a four-hour outage because a truck belonging to a popular garbage disposal company ripped through the company’s transmission lines and despite being affected, customers refused to cooperate.
As GTT aims to improve its services this year, Essequibo Coast will have access to internet that is at least 10 times faster than what they have now, by June 30. Additionally, it was stated that during the same period, Guyanese countrywide will have the fastest service they have experienced in the country.
According to GTT’s CEO, since landing the US$30M undersea cable in 2010, the company has continually improved the speed of internet.
“The pillars of this year’s guarantees lie in GTT providing high speed internet to homes and businesses. We are well positioned to support Guyana’s drive to bridge the digital divide and allow our beautiful land to continue to grow and thrive,” said Nedd.
Reflecting on the company’s performance last year, the CEO said that his team went above and beyond the call of duty, despite challenges, and came out successful.
“Starting with the rapid deployment of 4G mobile data with two weeks’ notice from the government, 2016 was a year that really saw our customers enter the next phrase of technology in Guyana,” Nedd pointed out, while adding that the company has seen a growth in data usage.
“It is very pleasing to see our customers are now able to stream videos, play online games and video chat while on the go.”

More in this category

Sports

Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18 Records smashed; Andrea Smith, Harris, Gonsalves, Chan, Hutson & Petterson rocks

Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18...

Feb 07, 2017

By Franklin Wilson The Banks DIH Sports Club located at Thirst Park on Sunday last saw an explosion of records when six thirsty athletes including Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Secretary...
Read More
Jaguars hunt scorpions in must win game

Jaguars hunt scorpions in must win game

Feb 07, 2017

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry launches Say NO/Say Yes billboard

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams and Edward B. Beharry...

Feb 07, 2017

GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open title; Savage and Mike’s Wellman share masters’ crown

GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open...

Feb 07, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA clubs to battle from February 18; $200,000 is top prize

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Eight WDFA...

Feb 07, 2017

Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Vurlon Mills returns to the TT Pro League

Feb 07, 2017

FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical briefing for LABA officials today at MSC

FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical...

Feb 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch