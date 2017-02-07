GTT calls for assistance in probe of vandalism, sabotage

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is calling on persons to assist in the investigation of vandalism and sabotage of its transmission lines.

At the company’s annual media appreciation evening held last Friday, Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd said customers have become more demanding for higher speed internet and get furious when their service is out.

As such, the CEO called on persons to assist with the investigation of vandalism and sabotage so as to prevent no internet access.

Nedd explained that as recent as last week there was a four-hour outage because a truck belonging to a popular garbage disposal company ripped through the company’s transmission lines and despite being affected, customers refused to cooperate.

As GTT aims to improve its services this year, Essequibo Coast will have access to internet that is at least 10 times faster than what they have now, by June 30. Additionally, it was stated that during the same period, Guyanese countrywide will have the fastest service they have experienced in the country.

According to GTT’s CEO, since landing the US$30M undersea cable in 2010, the company has continually improved the speed of internet.

“The pillars of this year’s guarantees lie in GTT providing high speed internet to homes and businesses. We are well positioned to support Guyana’s drive to bridge the digital divide and allow our beautiful land to continue to grow and thrive,” said Nedd.

Reflecting on the company’s performance last year, the CEO said that his team went above and beyond the call of duty, despite challenges, and came out successful.

“Starting with the rapid deployment of 4G mobile data with two weeks’ notice from the government, 2016 was a year that really saw our customers enter the next phrase of technology in Guyana,” Nedd pointed out, while adding that the company has seen a growth in data usage.

“It is very pleasing to see our customers are now able to stream videos, play online games and video chat while on the go.”