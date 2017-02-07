GSCL Inc Republic Cup 4…Success claim open title; Savage and Mike’s Wellman share masters’ crown

By Zaheer Mohamed

A large crowd converged at the Everest Cricket Club on Sunday to witness the

Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Republic Cup 4 anticipating an action packed day, and they were given much to cheer about.

When dust had settled at the Camp Road venue, new champions were crowned in both the Open and Masters categories. Regal All Stars, one of the most decorated teams in the sport, were stunned by Success in the Open final. Mike’s Wellman, a team that is fast improving and Savage Masters shared the Masters’ title after they played to a tie in the final.

Regal All Stars were shot out for a paltry 67 in 10 overs, batting first. Only Richard Latif who hit one four and two sixes in scoring 28 offered any resistance in an otherwise ordinary batting display. Although poor shot selection aided in the one sided affair, Success were largely indebted to Puran John and Stephan Felix who bowled tidily, picking up four wickets each.

Success then raced to victory in seven overs as they finished on 68 without loss. Surujpaul Deosarran hit four fours and in a top score of 23, while Dindyal Lakhan made 19 with two fours and one six. Extras contributed 27.

Earlier, Success beat Farm by 65 runs. Batting first, Success scored 166-7 in 15 overs. Surujpaul Deosarran made 42 as Rawle Reid claimed 3-16. Farm were bowled out for 101 in 13.3 overs in reply. Sachin Ramsarran got 22 and Amir Khan 16; John had 3-31 and Felix 2-27.

Regal All Stars overcame Farm by 38 runs. Regal All Stars took first strike and scored 150-9. Wazir Hussain stroked 74, while Marvin Bobb made 27 and Tyrone Sanasie 21. Amir Khan grabbed four wickets and Ricky Sergeant two. Farm were sent packing for 112 in 13 overs in reply. Ravlin Layne made 34 and Ramsarran 24. Tyrone Sanasie captured 3-20, Narine Bailey 2-15 and Kelvin Orford 2-26.

Batting first in the Masters’ final, Savage Masters posted 154-4 in 12 overs. Ricky Deonarain fashioned a brilliant 53, while Unnis Yusuf supported with 39 and Patrick Khan 20. Following the demise of opener Ramo Malone for seven with the score on 29, Yusuf and Khan added 38 before Yusuf was removed by Lakeram Mike Singh after hitting one four and four sixes. After the demise of Khan, the right-handed Deonarain beefed up the total with some power hitting. He brought back memories of the falling sweep shot invented by former West Indies star batsman Rohan Kanhai; he played the shot to perfection smashing Sheldon Perch, Wayne Jones and Singh for maximums. Deonarain clobbered seven sixes in his robust innings as Singh, Jones and Greg De Franca had one wicket each.

Nandram Samlall and De Franca added 37 for the first wicket to set Mike’s Wellman on course before Samlall was removed by Malone for 18. The dangerous Jagdesh Persaud was then taken off Danny Thomas for eight while De Franca was dismissed for 24. Mike’s Wellman then found themselves in some trouble at 74-4, but Lloyd Rooplall and Jones steadied the chase nicely with a stand of 48. Rooplall smashed one four and five sixes before he departed for 40. Following his demise Mike’s Wellman lost a few wickets, but Jones kept them in hunt with sensible batting. The game came down to the wire with Mike’s Wellman needing 10 off the final over delivered by Khan. Jones and Hardat Heeranandan picked up nine from five balls, but Heeranandan lost his concentration and fired a wild swipe at the last ball and was bowled as Mike’s Wellman finished on 154-8. Jones who hit two fours and a similar number of sixes remained unbeaten on 36 as Zameer Hassan claimed 2-3 off one over and Navindra Pooran 2-29.

Mike’s Wellman beat Ariel Masters by six wickets in their semi final match up. Batting first, Ariel Masters made 170-6. Roy Kumar struck 58, while Peter Persaud made 28 and Darmindra Mohabir 23. Mike’s Wellman responded with 171-4 in 14.5 overs. Jagdesh Persaud scored 81, Samall got 32 and De Franca 20; Kumar and Mohabir had two wickets each.

Savage got the better of Regal Masters by seven wickets in the second semi final. Regal Masters took first strike and scored 154-8. Mahase Chunilall hit 64, Eon Abel made 32 and Fazleem Mohamed 20. Zameer Hassan and Navindra Pooran had two wickets each. Savage Masters made 159-3 in 13.4 overs in reply. Unnis Yusuf and Patrick Khan scored 42 each while Troy Ramsaywack got 27.

Earlier, Ariel Masters beat Success Masters by 39 runs. Ariel Masters took first turn at the crease and managed 161-8. Surujlall Kumar and Raghunandan Narine hit 43 each while Mohamed Rafeek made 23. Mark Fung claimed three wickets while A. Azimulla and K. Ramnauth had two wickets apiece.

Success Masters were bowled out for 122 in 14 overs in response. Hackim Majeed made 24 and Mohamed Mulla 22; Rudolph Meyers bagged 4-23 and Talesh Ramotar 2-23.

Stephon Felix was named man-of-the-match in the open category while Wayne Jones was given the man-of-the-match in masters division. The competition was sponsored by Trophy Stall, Ink Plus, Elegance Jewelry and Pawn Shop, Star Party Rentals, Ansa Mc Al, Digicel, Wolf’s Furniture Store, Top Brandz, Wild Catch Fish Depot, Crown Mining, Regal Sport and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.