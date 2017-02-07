Foiled night club robbery…Cops seek ex-con for killing homeless man

As investigations continue into the murder of 42-year-old Sunil Singh, who was killed when he prevented three bandits from carrying out a robbery at Blue Martini located in Kitty, Georgetown, on Monday, detectives believe that they know the murderer.

The description of the killer given by Charlesdel Valenzuela – a bartender at the night club, and who was also attacked – and other eyewitnesses, matches an ex-convict.

As such, the cops are pursuing the individual, who was recently released on bail after being charged with robbery under arms.

Investigators are hoping that once they locate him, he would identify his accomplices.

Based on information received, after wrestling the suspect and preventing him and his two accomplices from carrying out a robbery at the club, Singh, who had no fixed place of abode, was stabbed multiple times about his body. He succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to information received, around 02:45hrs on Monday, a police patrol went to the club to enforce the 02:00hrs curfew.

Shortly after, Singh reportedly observed the three men acting suspiciously outside the night club and alerted Valenzuela, who refused the men entry by telling them it was closed. The bartender was stabbed to his left arm after an altercation ensued between the men.

Singh intervened and was struck to the head. An injured Singh then ran north into Owen Street, Kitty, a short distance away from the club and was pursued by the suspect, who caught up with him and stabbed him several times.

A resident of Owen Street said that Singh collapsed in front of a house in the area and was transported to the hospital by public-spirited citizens.

Singh reportedly did odd-jobs around the area.