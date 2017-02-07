Fitness Express/Banks DIH / GAPF Novice/Junior Championships…18 Records smashed; Andrea Smith, Harris, Gonsalves, Chan, Hutson & Petterson rocks

By Franklin Wilson

The Banks DIH Sports Club located at Thirst Park on Sunday last saw an explosion of records when six thirsty athletes including Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Secretary (GAPF) Andrea Smith rewrote the records

books when the Fitness Express/Banks DIH/Trophy Stall sponsored Novice/Junior Championships were contested.

A total of 25 athletes including four females entertained the appreciative crowd on hand which included former President of Guyana Donald Ramotar, former GAPF President Peter Green, current GAPF President Ed Caesar and Guinness Brand Manager, Lee Baptiste.

Another record that was set was for early completion of the event which was done and dusted well before 17:00hrs, a new level for the sport under the new administration.

But all the focus was on the platform as the fans who were intimately involved from the first lift to the last were entertained by the brave athletes even urging them on in difficult situations when the weights became too much for them to conquer.

Overall Winners

The Overall Female Un-Equipped winner was Cavis Rodney who had a Total of 367.5kg (squat 140kg benchpress 77.5 deadlift 150kg). Kevin Brijlall (59kg Class) of Hardcore Gym emerged as the Overall Male Junior Equipped champion with a total of 522.5kg (squat 202.5kg benchpress 112.5kg deadlift 207.5kg).

The Overall Junior Un-Equipped winner was Romario Gonsalves (59kg Class) of Extreme Powerlifting Gym with a total of 497.5kg (squat 185.0kg benchpress 95.0kg deadlift 217.5kg). Thristan Kamal (66kg Class) of Total Fitness Gym was the Overall Novice Male Equipped champion totaling 447.5kg (squat 172.5 benchpress 87.5 deadlift 187.5).

Taking the Overall accolade as the best Male Un-Equipped competitor was Hardcore Gym’s Marley Vyphuis (93kg Class) who managed to rack up a Total of 540.0kg (squat 175.0kg benchpress 117.5kg deadlift 247.5kg).

Record Breakers

Andrea Smith of Buddy’s Gym, competing in the 63kg (138lbs) Open Class (Unequipped) temporarily traded her secretarial duties to show that she has taken on the mantle of the leading strong woman in Guyana with an incredible display of power to set new records in the squat, deadlift and total.

In the process, Smith has also set an unofficial Caribbean deadlift Equipped record of 170kg; the current record of 162.50kg (358 lbs) is held by Puerto Rico’s Mariselys Chaparro and was achieved on September 17, 2016 in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.

Smith erased the old local squat record of 115kg (253.53lbs) that was set by Nadina Taharally in July 2016 with a new standard of 130kg. Taharally’s previous record Total which stood at 315kg was smashed with Smith’s standard of 362.5kg.

Derren Harris of HardCore Gym who contested in the 66kg Junior Un-Equipped category has established new records in the squat (145kg), benchpress (105kg), deadlift (210kg) and total (460kg).

The previous records in each category above were set in September of 2016 at the Critchlow Labour College by Shayam Jagoo, they were squat (110kg) benchpress (82.5), deadlift (152.5kg), total (345kg).

Romario Gonsalves erased Sohail Hussain’s old squad record of 140kg with a new record of 185kg; Kevin Briglall’s deadlift record of 190kg with a new mark of 217.5kg as well as Hussain’s total of 432.5kg with a huge new mark of 497.5kg. The previous records were achieved last September at the Critchlow Labour College.

Demetri Chan, a member of Buddy’s Gym competing in the 74kg Junior Un-Equipped Division, accomplished new records in the squat, deadlift and total of 167.5kg, 212.5kg and 500kg, respectively; Chan has bettered his own records which were also set last September; squat (162.5kg), deadlift (210kg) and total 492.5kg).

Another Buddy’s Gym member, Mazule Hutson was unstoppable in the 83kg Junior Un-Equipped class which he won whilst establishing records in the squat – 162.5kg, benchpress – 201kg and total 470kg.

And the stylish Carlos Petterson, representing the Scott Caldwell Fitness Center (SCFC) erased his own deadlift and total records in the 93kg Junior Un-Equipped category. His new deadlift and total records of 310kg and 710kg blank out his previous 295kg and 677.5kg, respectively.

Other Category winners were: Female Open Un-Equipped – Indra Mekdeci (72kg) of Buddy’s Gym.

Male Junior Equipped – Arif Immamdeen (66kg) of Total Fitness Gym, Rawle Porter (74kg) of KingsRow Barbel and Reeaz Latiff (93kg) of HardCore Gym.

Male Junior Un-Equipped – Derren Harris, Demetri Chan, Mazule Hutson and Carlos Petterson.

Novice Male Equipped – Triel Benjamin (93kg) of HardCore Gym.

Male Sub Junior Un-Equipped – Joseph Persaud (66kg) of OutKast Gym.

Male Open Un-Equipped – Jamal Bentley (74kg) of Tower Gym.