FIBA referee Sherwin Henry conducts technical briefing for LABA officials today at MSC

The Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) is holding a Technical Meeting today to be conducted by Guyana’s only International basketball federation (FIBA) recognized referee Sherwin Henry at 17:00hrs sharp at the Mackenzie Sports club hard court.
Henry will give a brief on the basic rules and address concerns related to the smooth officiating in games. This is one aspect that has been plaguing basketball in general and Henry’s experience as an international referee will be keenly paid attention to by those attending.
The association is asking that all referees, table officials, game commissioners, club captains and coaches turn out to be informed about the rule changes governing the game. The clubs named to be there are Victory valley Royals, Half Mile Bulls, Block 22 Flames, Christianburg Pistons, Retrieve Raiders, Bankers Trust Falcons and Amelia’s Ward Jets.
The LABA has planned to stage its Under 23 basketball championship, which should bounce off this weekend at the MSC hard court and is with this in mind that the game officials are invited to attend.

