Farmer accused of chopping drinking buddy in face

A farmer who allegedly became annoyed after his drinking partner accused him of taking over a plot of land which did not belong to him, yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, charged with chopping his acquaintance to the face with a cutlass.

Lawrence Gomes, 31 of Paramakatoi Village, Essequibo, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly. The charge read that on January 29 at Paramakatoi Village, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm to Rawlinson Robin.

Gomes, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The court was told that Gomes and Robin, the Virtual Complainant (VC), are known to each other since they normally consumed alcohol together on numerous occasions.

According to the facts presented, the two men were at a popular shop in the village imbibing.

Approximately 13:03 hrs on the day in question, the VC was making his way home, through the village, when he was approached by the accused and an argument ensued over a land dispute.

The accused then became annoyed and dealt the VC a chop to the left side of his face, causing him to receive injuries.

Robin was rushed to the hospital where he is still hospitalized receiving medical treatment.

The matter was reported to the Police Station and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence.

Bail was refused and Gomes was remanded to prison. He will make his next court appearance on February 13 before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.