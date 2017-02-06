Regional Super50…Prideful Bajans beat Jaguars in last over thriller

By Sean Devers in Barbados

Barbados Pride continued their dominance in zone ‘B’ of the Regional Super50 tournament when they remained unbeaten with an exciting last over two-wicket win against Guyana Jaguars yesterday at the 3Ws Oval to move to 28 points.

The Jaguars, who must win both of their remaining games to advance to the semi-finals, remain on 13 points.

Rajendra Chandrika made 30 from 43 balls with six fours and added 58 with Assad Fudadin (18) to give the Jaguars their first half-century stand of the tournament before Veerasammy Permaul, 32 from 40 balls and Anthony Bramble whose 44-ball 29 included two fours, added 42 for the eighth wicket but the Jaguars lost their last eight wickets for 100 runs and were dismissed for 186 in 50 overs.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, took 3-28 to move to 16 wickets. Skipper Jason Holder (2-43) and Roston Chase (2-21) supported for Pride who reached 188-8 in reply in 49.3 overs.

Man-of-the-Match 23 year-old Shai Hope hit 63 from 129 balls with four fours to guide the innings and added 70 with Kevin Stout whose 51 lasted 61 balls with five boundaries before Carlos Braithwaite ended the exciting contest with a six off of Raymon Reifer with three balls to spare.

Reifer (4-46) and Ronsford Beaton (2-41) took the bulk of the wickets, while Permaul (1-23) and Devendra Bishoo (1-26) bowled well. Off-spinner Steven Jacobs (0-40) failed to understand what pace to bowl at on a ‘turner’ and for the first time in the tournament was expensive.

Jaguars, who left out Jonathon Foo, Paul Wintz and Shemron Hetymer, were inserted in glorious sunshine on a track with some bounce and a sluggish outfield and a large Guyanese contingent saw Fudadin bowled off a free hit from Miguel Cummings who started with a couple of no-balls and a wide.

Reifer had Kraigg Braithwaite, with two tons in the tournament, edging to Bramble for three at 10-1 but the stylish Stoute elegantly stroked Beaton past the bowler for four to start an important partnership with Hope.

Stoute got better the longer he batted, while Hope struggled to get the ball off the square but with the partnership worth 70, Stoute reached his fifth at this level from 59 balls with five boundaries before he was removed by Bishoo at 80-2.

Hope clobbered Jacobs for consecutive boundaries in an over which cost 10 runs, while Jonathon Carter (17) hit Jacobs over cover for four but soon pulled Permaul for substitute Heytmer to take a running catch at deep mid wicket at 119-3.

Chase (3) then gloved a hook at Reifer to the Keeper at 127-4 before Shane Dowrich (6) fell to Reifer at 146-5 leaving 30 to get from 30 balls with Hope and Holder at the crease. Hope, who faced 84 dot balls, was well taken by Bramble as Reifer struck a crucial blow at 160-6.

An inside edge for four from Holder off Beaton reduced the equation to 19 from 18 balls and Holder (22 from 21 balls) smashed a slower ball from Reifer out of the ground but was taken at cover off the next ball leaving the Bajans to get 10 from 14 balls.

The penultimate began with eight needed and Nurse (1) was bowled by Beaton, who conceded just two runs from the over and Reifer had the job of bowling the final over with six to get and the rest is now history.

Earlier, the Jaguars have not gotten any meaningful opening stands and it was important that one was built and Chandrika and Fudadin ensured that was done yesterday.

Chandrika drove fluently at anything over pitched and two delight drives past Cummins for boundaries got him going but the extra bounce seemed to unsettle Fudadin, who played the supporting role.

The classy Chandrika drove the Holder imperiously to the cover boundary before working him past mid-on for four. Chandrika magnificently caressed Holder to the cover ropes, and against the most powerful team in the tournament the openers had provided the Jaguars with their best start.

Chandrika smashed a free-hit from Cummins over extra cover to post the 50 off 74 balls and Nurse was introduced in the 13th over and Fudadin lofted him one-bounce over cover for his first boundary off his 36th ball.

Fudadin was dropped on 16 at slip off Nurse with the score on 57 before Chandrika chopped Nurse onto his stumps a run later, while Fudadin lofted Chase and was controversially taken by Jomal Warrican as he went over the rope but released the ball and returned to the ground to take the catch on the second attempt and after a lengthy consultation between the Umpires, Fudadin, who faced 45 balls, was given out at 60-2.

Johnson and Barnwell struggled to score freely against Nurse and Chase who both got prodigious turn. Johnson danced into Nurse and dumped him one-bounce to the sightscreen to break the shackles and swept him for four.

Barnwell (6 from 19 balls) was sent back by Johnson and was run out by half the length of the pitch after making no attempt to get back. Chanderpaul was soon caught and bowled by Nurse as two wickets fell in the space of a run to leave the Jaguars on 87-4.

Johnson battled hard but just after the 100 was posted the 30th over Johnson (21 from 55 balls) was taken at long-on in Nurse’s final over as Jaguars slipped to 100-5.

Reifer smashed Chase to the point boundary before edging him to third man for another four as Bramble back in the side after an ankle injury, was watchful against the Bajan spin attack before Reifer edged a big cut off Kraigg Braithwaite for 21 from 31 balls with two fours as the Jaguars sunk to 114-6.

Jacobs (2) was taken leg slip pushing forward at Chase five runs later before Bramble pulled Holder to deep square leg at 161-8 before Bishoo (1) was removed and Permaul who was last out off Holder.

Scores: JAGUARS 186 off 50 overs (Veerasammy Permaul 32, Rajindra Chandrika 30, Anthony Bramble 29; Ashley Nurse 3-28, Roston Chase 2-21, Jason Holder 2-43).

PRIDE 188 for eight off 49.3 overs (Shai Hope 63, Kevin Stoute 51; Raymon Reifer 4-46, Ronsford Beaton 2-41).