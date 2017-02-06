Linden Town Week officially launched

“Reflect, refocus- moving forward with unity and strength for our development’ is the theme for Linden Town Week 2017.

And members of VYBZ Entertainment are brimming with optimism that this year’s activity would be the best ever.

The group has held the franchise for the mega event for the past three years.

Working collaboratively with the Linden Mayor and Town Council (M&TC)VYBZ on Friday evening held the official launching ceremony of the Linden Town Week at the Country Grill Tavern on Greenheart Street, Mackenzie, Linden.

Among those in attendance were representatives from the M&TC, Regional Chairman Rennis Morian and other important stakeholders.

Chairman of VYBZ Entertainment, Winston Caesar, and other members of the group took the opportunity to update those gathered about the much anticipated event.

Enthused M&TC representative Keron Williams, promised, “This is going to be the most exciting Town Week, one of the most educational; one that caters for quality service; one that would see persons coming to the town and enjoying “non-traditional things; the best town Week yet”,

Williams said that as persons enter the town, there will be a “reference point”- a place where they can receive information about where they could go and how they could get there.

“So, I’m really pleased and encouraged to hear that the approach has been one that speaks to institutional strengthening- one that is really looking at the things that people promote, to allow for persons to want to return to Linden, and allow investors to see yields on their investments.”

Chairman of Region Ten Rennis Morian, in his short presentation said,

“There are too many talented people in Region Ten for Town Week not to be what it has become over the years.”

Morian suggested a Jazz session be added to the repertoire of entertainment to be offered and also for the various ethnic groups to prepare their traditional and other foods.

“We want cohesion…so VYBZ entertainment needs to reach across the divide and reach the Chinese, reach to the Indians, so that when we come out, we can have a truly cohesive programme going on. Refocus- I want to see Town Week being a truly family-focused activity.

Sometimes we only cater for one particular clientele, but if it’s truly a Linden thing, remember there are families who want to come out to good clean entertainment.”

He also alluded to the Bed and Breakfast initiative, where residents with adequate facilities, could cash in on the opportunity to provide that service to persons that come to Linden for the activity

Morian posited that he was encouraged by the inclusion of the word “refocus” in the theme, and would be looking to see that actual refocusing ‘would be going on’. He encouraged the group to put the programme of activities on the ‘net’, so that persons in the diaspora and even in Georgetown would be aware of what’s happening and when. He also exhorted them to start activities punctually, and to ensure that VYBZ becomes a household name.

Members of the media and other special invitees were then offered the opportunity to ask questions and/or make suggestions.

Some of the questions fielded pointed to the absence of many of the activities on the calendar of events in the past, and the closing off of certain activities far earlier than anticipated, while other activities were allowed to go until dawn.

With regard to the premature closing off of some events last year, Ceasar said that that was due to “miscommunication”. He noted that by the time those affected were notified that they could continue, many of them had already packed up and left.

Ceasar promised that there would not be a repeat of this scenario.

Last Town Week, many entrepreneurs had cried ‘foul’ after they were ordered to close their stalls long before midnight, while a select few were allowed to operate throughout the night.

Many of those affected said that they would have suffered significant losses.

Linden Town Week kick starts on April 22nd with the Miss Linden Pageant at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground, but officially opens on April 23rd at the Linden/Georgetown Bus Park.

Some of the mega events include the Miss Big and Bold Pageant, Wismar Lime, All Black Party, International Concert, Gospel Concert, Color Party and the Linden Exhibition Festival. Other activities include fitness walks, guided tours and essay and spelling bee competitions. Activities culminate on May 1st.