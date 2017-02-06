Limacol Round Robin / KO Football Competition…West Side teams play host to Santos, NA United tonight

The battle for top positions in the respective groups and who will qualify for the next stage in this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition which is being organised by the Petra Organisation continues this evening with a double header, at the Leonora Track & Field facility, West Demerara.

In the opening fixture from 18:30 hrs, Uitvlugt hosts Berbice’s New Amsterdam United, while the feature clash brings together West Side’s Den Amstel and Santos in what is anticipated to be a riveting showdown with bragging rights a primary focus for both teams.

Santos is coming off a disappointing loss to Western Tigers in the Stag Nations Cup final on Saturday and will no doubt want to put that behind them and remind supporters and opposing teams of their ability.

Captain Job Caesar is expected to pull the strings from mid-field, while Delon David, Keith Caines, the experienced Jermin Fraser, Samuel Hunte, Ryan October and Vashile Cantzlaar will no doubt offer much needed support.

On the other hand, Den Amstel has always been a tough team to beat at home and Santos could expect a dogfight and not an easy ride to three points.

Gideon Payne, Kester Jacobs and Rondel Hutson have returned from Slingerz FC and their presence in the line-up strengthens their chances of defending home turf.

It has all the billings of being an exciting affair and one that fans should come out to see,

The first game also has real significance for both New Amsterdam United and Uitvlugt since they need to improve in the points’ standings to bolster their chances of advancing to the next phase.

The Adams bothers Leonardo and Adrian along with the speedy Jamal Butts are the marquee players on the team, while the heroic exploits of goalkeeper Jovano Dos Santos has always been a feature to watch and how he performs will be vital for the visitors.

Uitvlugt’s quest for victory will depend heavily on the performances of key players such as Shawn Brower, Keon Duke, David Blake and Carlisle Carroll.

The support for football on the West Side has always been tremendous and another large crowd is anticipated to attend the games at the best facility for the sport right now.

The winner of each group will collect $100,000, while the respective finishers will receive $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 apiece.

The overall winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed teams pocket $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities on board.