Karrau to Buckhall Road for completion this year

Being one of the important points of entry to many mining areas, the road leading from Karrau Village to Buckhall will be rehabilitated this year. This was confirmed by Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes, on Saturday during a visit to the community to open its first water distribution network.
Broomes informed residents that the budgetary allocation to finance the road passing through Karrau to Buckhall has been approved in the National Assembly.
“The money is already passed in the budget and this year, the road from Karrau will go straight into Buckhall. So that is a major development and I think all Karrau should be proud.”
The main economic activity of the community is mining, which is conducted by some residents and those permitted to operate in the area. Other activities include logging, farming and transportation services. The village is often described as the gateway to the interior as the main trail leads to a number of mining districts, including Buckhall, Three Miles, Goat Creek and Blue Mountain.

A section of the road in Karrau leading to Buckhall

The 2017 budget caters for a number of hinterland road upgrades. Other communities which stand to benefit from the programme include Issano, Karasabai, Monkey Mountain, Aishalton and Shea.
Moreover, the Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock, during budget presentations in December, had touted a number of projects which he said will enhance the quality of life for hinterland residents.
The successful implementation of these infrastructure components, he pointed out, will stimulate and foster economic activity in the hinterland and aid in the Government’s mission to bridge the gap between the coast and the interior.
The sum of $14.1B has been approved for the continued development and maintenance of roads and bridges, of which $2.3B has been allotted for capital projects in the hinterland. Additionally, $262.5M will be spent in 2017 to prevent further deterioration of existing road networks in the hinterland communities.

