Hornets dominate inaugural Guinness One-Day Sevens Rugby

Pepsi Hornets led by three tries from Elwin Chase and two from Trinidad and Tobago-based Ronald Mayers cruised to a 29-10 win over nemesis Yamaha Caribs in the final of the inaugural Guinness Sevens Rugby Tournament which ended late Saturday night, at the National Park Playfield.
Ryan Hinckson and Ryan Gonsalves each made one conversion.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones presents Hornets Captain Ryan Gonsalves with the winning trophy and cash prize in the presence of Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste and players on Saturday, at the National Park.

Played before a large crowd that included Director of Sport Christopher Jones, Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste, Banks DIH Events Manager Mortimer Stewart and President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Peter Green, the Hornets repeatedly stung the Caribs to cart off the top prize of $150,000 and the winning trophy.
The Caribs took home $50,000 and a trophy, while third place Guyana Defence Force received $25,000.
Chase was later voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and was rewarded with $5,000 for his outstanding display in the final.
In the Women’s category, Pepsi Hornets completed the double in a best of three competition against a Select Combination and won $50,000 in the process.
Natasha Andrews was voted MVP and she too received $5,000 for her effort.
Meanwhile, Baptiste speaking at the conclusion of the presentation of prizes first thanked the teams for coming out and giving the fans a good day of exciting rugby, adding that as the sponsor’s representative he was heartened by the response of the players, Union and supporters and promised to do everything in his power to make it an annual event.
Green in his remarks first thanked the sponsor Guinness for its support and showered special praise to the fans for coming out and creating the friendly and fun atmosphere that made the event a big success.
He congratulated the teams for a fantastic day of rugby and hoped that it really becomes an annual event.
Jones in his presentation spoke of the National Sports Commission and by extension the Government’s support for the sport and sports generally and promised to improve the facility through ground upgrading and installation of floodlights.
He called on other corporate entities to heed the call to offer more support for sports.
Earlier, in semi-final play, Hornets beat Police 31-7, while Caribs dug deep to defeat GDF 12-7.
In the third place playoff, GDF crushed the Police 19-0.

