Homeless man stabbed to death while foiling night club robbery

A homeless man who wrestled a bandit and prevented him and his accomplices from carrying out an early morning robbery at Blue Martini, is now dead after he was repeatedly stabbed about his body.
Dead is 42-year-old Sunil Singh (no fixed place of abode). The labourer succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Also injured was Charlesdel, 21, a Venezuelan national, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, who works as a bartender at the night club.
The suspect is still on the run.
Around 2:45hrs yesterday, three men, one of whom is known to the police, visited the club; a while after a police patrol went to enforce the 02: A.M. curfew. Singh, after observing the men acting suspiciously outside the night club alerted Charlesdel, who refused the men access to the club by telling them it was closed.
An altercation ensued between the bartender and one of the men, who stabbed the bartender to his left arm. Singh intervened and was struck to the head.
An injured Singh then ran north into Owen Street, Kitty, a short distance away from the club and was pursued by the suspect, who caught up with him and stabbed him several times.
A resident of Owen Street, Kitty stated that Singh collapsed in front of a house in the area and was transported to the hospital by public spirited citizens.
However, when Kaieteur News visited the house, an occupant said that the injured man was not removed from in front of his residence.  The occupant stated that he only became aware of the incident yesterday morning from neighbours. He recalled being told that police were in the area conducting investigations.

