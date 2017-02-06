GPL ignores pleas to replace rotting pole

Despite six months of complaining, Turkeyen, East Coast resident Secanarine Khani says the authorities are still to remove a leaning and rotting utility pole, which is located in front of his Lot 3533 home and posing a danger to his family.

Khani stated that in July last he noticed that the pole had several cracks in the middle and the bottom was rotten.

A few days later, he filed a complaint at the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) Main Street branch.

According to Khani the employee told him that she will “pass on the information” and that they will follow up the matter. Khani further stated that the employee gave him a reference number to present to the workers when they came.

But no one turned up.

“This is really overbearing. Six months has passed and up to now nobody ain’t come and look after this pole. These people ain’t even calling me to tell me anything. I have my son who does play in this compound and this rotten pole can fall at any moment.”

Khani further stated that he has called and made numerous complaints but to no avail.

“I want to know what will happen if this pole fall and damage my vehicle, or injure a child, because like these people waiting for it to fall before it can be fixed.”

The residents who live in close proximately to the pole also accused GPL of ignoring appeals to have the pole replaced.