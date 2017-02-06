Latest update February 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPL ignores pleas to replace rotting pole

Feb 06, 2017 News 0

Despite six months of complaining, Turkeyen, East Coast resident Secanarine Khani says the authorities are still to remove a leaning and rotting utility pole, which is located in front of his Lot 3533 home and posing a danger to his family.
Khani stated that in July last he noticed that the pole had several cracks in the middle and the bottom was rotten.
A few days later, he filed a complaint at the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) Main Street branch.
According to Khani the employee told him that she will “pass on the information” and that they will follow up the matter. Khani further stated that the employee gave him a reference number to present to the workers when they came.
But no one turned up.

The crack in the middle of the pole

“This is really overbearing. Six months has passed and up to now nobody ain’t come and look after this pole. These people ain’t even calling me to tell me anything. I have my son who does play in this compound and this rotten pole can fall at any moment.”
Khani further stated that he has called and made numerous complaints but to no avail.
“I want to know what will happen if this pole fall and damage my vehicle, or injure a child, because like these people waiting for it to fall before it can be fixed.”
The residents who live in close proximately to the pole also accused GPL of ignoring appeals to have the pole replaced.

More in this category

Sports

Hornets dominate inaugural Guinness One-Day Sevens Rugby

Hornets dominate inaugural Guinness One-Day Sevens Rugby

Feb 06, 2017

Pepsi Hornets led by three tries from Elwin Chase and two from Trinidad and Tobago-based Ronald Mayers cruised to a 29-10 win over nemesis Yamaha Caribs in the final of the inaugural Guinness Sevens...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football…Western Tigers cage Santos to lift $2M top prize; Police edge Riddim Squad for third

STAG Nations Cup KO Football…Western Tigers...

Feb 06, 2017

Calvin Ming turns in another excellent F4 performance in Cancun, Mexico

Calvin Ming turns in another excellent F4...

Feb 06, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / KO Football Competition…West Side teams play host to Santos, NA United tonight

Limacol Round Robin / KO Football...

Feb 06, 2017

Regional Super50…Prideful Bajans beat Jaguars in last over thriller

Regional Super50…Prideful Bajans beat...

Feb 06, 2017

Fighter capture KV Contracting Services dominoes

Fighter capture KV Contracting Services dominoes

Feb 06, 2017

Andrew’s Art on board with RHTY&SC, MS

Andrew’s Art on board with RHTY&SC, MS

Feb 06, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Advances are not loans

    It is not unknown for a government ministry, department of corporation to grant advances to members of staff. The issuance... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch