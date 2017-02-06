Fighter capture KV Contracting Services dominoes

Fighter chalked up 81 games to win the KV Contracting Services dominoes competition which was played on Friday night at Romain Sports bar 115 Industry Market Square, East Coast Demerara.

Witnessed by a fair sized crowd, the tournament was closely contested with Fighter holding on to the lead throughout despite the challenges of Masters and Shop 6. Masters took the runner up spot with 73 games followed by Shop 6 on 70.

Rohan Seecharran led Fighters with 16 games while Narine Singh made 15.

Rajesh Ross who was given the man-of-the-match award scored the maximum 18 games for Masters while Ameer Ally got 15. Khalid Haslim and Parsram Baijnauth marked 15 each for Shop 6.

Fighter collected a trophy and $18,000 while Masters and MVP Ross collected trophies. KV Contracting Services is located at 1B Area G Ogle.