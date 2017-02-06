Latest update February 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fighter capture KV Contracting Services dominoes

Feb 06, 2017 Sports 0

Fighter chalked up 81 games to win the KV Contracting Services dominoes competition which was played on Friday night at Romain Sports bar 115 Industry Market Square, East Coast Demerara.

The victorious Fighter dominoes team with MVP Rajesh Ross (stooping).

Witnessed by a fair sized crowd, the tournament was closely contested with Fighter holding on to the lead throughout despite the challenges of Masters and Shop 6. Masters took the runner up spot with 73 games followed by Shop 6 on 70.
Rohan Seecharran led Fighters with 16 games while Narine Singh made 15.
Rajesh Ross who was given the man-of-the-match award scored the maximum 18 games for Masters while Ameer Ally got 15. Khalid Haslim and Parsram Baijnauth marked 15 each for Shop 6.
Fighter collected a trophy and $18,000 while Masters and MVP Ross collected trophies. KV Contracting Services is located at 1B Area G Ogle.

More in this category

Sports

Hornets dominate inaugural Guinness One-Day Sevens Rugby

Hornets dominate inaugural Guinness One-Day Sevens Rugby

Feb 06, 2017

Pepsi Hornets led by three tries from Elwin Chase and two from Trinidad and Tobago-based Ronald Mayers cruised to a 29-10 win over nemesis Yamaha Caribs in the final of the inaugural Guinness Sevens...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football…Western Tigers cage Santos to lift $2M top prize; Police edge Riddim Squad for third

STAG Nations Cup KO Football…Western Tigers...

Feb 06, 2017

Calvin Ming turns in another excellent F4 performance in Cancun, Mexico

Calvin Ming turns in another excellent F4...

Feb 06, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / KO Football Competition…West Side teams play host to Santos, NA United tonight

Limacol Round Robin / KO Football...

Feb 06, 2017

Regional Super50…Prideful Bajans beat Jaguars in last over thriller

Regional Super50…Prideful Bajans beat...

Feb 06, 2017

Fighter capture KV Contracting Services dominoes

Fighter capture KV Contracting Services dominoes

Feb 06, 2017

Andrew’s Art on board with RHTY&SC, MS

Andrew’s Art on board with RHTY&SC, MS

Feb 06, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Advances are not loans

    It is not unknown for a government ministry, department of corporation to grant advances to members of staff. The issuance... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch